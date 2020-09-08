Digital Logistics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2024

Global “Digital Logistics Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Digital Logistics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Digital Logistics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Digital Logistics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Digital Logistics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Digital Logistics Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Digital Logistics including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Digital Logistics Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Digital Logistics Market:-

IBM Corporation

Advantech Corporation

Oracle

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

DigiLogistics

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

JDA Software Pvt. Ltd

DSV AS.

SAP AG



The Global Digital Logistics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global digital logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Besides impacting the cost side of the value equation, it also fuels the growth, through the capability to deliver customer-focused, personalized logistics, with unique customer satisfaction. Companies implementing digital logistics recognize that there is an advancement in capabilities, which begin with functional excellence, enterprise logistics management, and eventually to the supply chain integration and collaboration, which will brand the supply chain leaders. Currently, logistics professionals have a powerful range of new digital logistics tools, which can be strategically deployed, in order to unlock significant value and produce customer-focused logistics systems that offer a long-term competitive advantage.

Growth of E-commerce and M-commerce and Increase in Same-day Delivery Expected to Drive the Market

Digital logistics is being driven by the emergence of e-commerce and m-commerce, which have empowered customers to source products from all over the world. With digital logistics, the new enterprise and supply chain logistics applications are united with core warehouse, labor management systems, and transportation, to ensure fulfillment, excellence, and enable new process models.

As per the US Department of Commerce, it costs companies above USD 40 billion a year, due to employee theft. The logistics security issue has a huge influence over both large and small companies. Therefore, companies are moving toward the adoption of digital logistics.

Tracking and Monitoring System considered to be a Key Service Requirement for the Global Transportation Industries

The tracking and monitoring of shipments are quite important for manufacturing companies, in terms of customer service and proficiently managing logistics networks. Across the globe, industries are facing problems while tracking and monitoring their logistics supply networks, which is creating significant coordination problems at product development sites. This problem results in losing track during delivery, distribution, and production in the complete logistics chain, from source to destination, which is the main reason for opportunity cost via customer disappointment. Tracking systems help identify the position of the consignment and inform the customer well in advance. This system might fulfil the concerns of the project manager, to track the production process from initiation until completion.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883874

The global Digital Logistics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Digital Logistics Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Digital Logistics Market:

November 2017 – LBC Express embarked on a digital transformation program with Ramco Systems. LBC Express signed a multi-million dollar deal with Ramco Systems, to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1,300 global branches and 121 warehouses. This deal is expected to increase the process speed and subsequently increase customer satisfaction and reduce costs.

August 2017 – XPO logistics set aside USD 8 billion for investments. After XPO first acquired Con-way in 2015, the company has been expanding by acquisition at a robust pace. The company is already operating in more than 31 countries, but the major revenue still comes from North America and Western Europe. This amount is expected to bring more acquisition opportunities in the near future, helping the company expand its reach in the rest of the world.

July 2017 – SAP launched a set of IoT solutions for digital logistics. This will introduce machine learning to enable IoT and Industry 4.0 strategies across digital logistics, manufacturing, and asset management. SAP already has tie-ups with multinationals, like the Bosch Group. Bosch and SAP are collaborating on scenarios for delivery track and trace, exploring cloud-to-cloud integration with Bosch IoT Cloud. Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883874 This Digital Logistics Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Digital Logistics? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Digital Logistics Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Digital Logistics Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Digital Logistics Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Digital Logistics Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Digital Logistics Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Digital Logistics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Digital Logistics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Digital Logistics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Digital Logistics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Digital Logistics Industry? Reasons to Purchase this Report

Understanding how the growing e-commerce acts as a driver of the global market scenario.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The solutions and type of security that are expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.