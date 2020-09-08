Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “Distributed Solar Power Generation Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Distributed Solar Power Generation in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Distributed Solar Power Generation Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Distributed Solar Power Generation Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Distributed Solar Power Generation Market:-

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd

First Solar Inc.

Juwi Solar Inc.

SolarCity Corporation.

Activ Solar GmbH

Yingli Solar

Trina Solar Limited

Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group

Canadian Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd

The Global Distributed Solar Power Generation market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global distributed solar power generation market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The major factors driving the market are – rapidly increasing adaptation of solar energy and government incentives by various countries to promote renewable energy. However, the lack of distribution infrastructure is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Distributed generation (DG) refers to the electricity that is produced at or near the point where it is used. Distributed solar energy can be located on rooftops or ground-mounted, and is typically connected to the local utility distribution grid. States, cities, and towns are experimenting with policies to encourage distributed solar, to offset peak electricity demand and stabilize the local grid.

With the panel costs dropping significantly over the past 10 years and the adoption at an all-time high, the analogy between the two seems even more apt. Similar to the massive mainframe disruption produced by personal computing, distributed generation has already begun to challenge the centralized solar model favored by utilities, with no end in sight. Distributed solar power generation not only provides cheap power but also provides incentive to earn money, by trading energy saving certificates.

Growing Adaptation of Rooftop Solar Energy Driving the Market

The renewable energy drive has boosted the growth potential of the distributed solar power generation. Countries, such as the United States, China, India, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, etc., are rapidly increasing their solar power capacities. A handful of the most progressive utilities, such as Sempra, Duke, PGE, SMUD, and Integrys are already embracing the change and finding ways to make profits from generating their own electricity, through unregulated subsidiaries. Feed-in tariff (FiT) schemes are also boosting the demand for distributed solar power generation.

Lack of Distribution Infrastructure May Affect the Growth

While distributed solar generation offers lucrative benefits, adaptation to new business models is only the first step. The large solar business process templates of the yesteryears relied on large teams with unlimited resources, budgets, and status-quo business processes. Now, with the shift toward small- to mid-sized projects, the high cost of diligence and lack of standardization are hindering processes related to projects.

Asia-Pacific, one of the rapidly emerging markets for distributed solar power generation, is expected to face challenges, as countries, such as China, India, and Philippines, etc., are facing a lack of proper distribution network in the countries. This is expected to significantly affect the market studied.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Positive Growth

With the rising pollution concerns across the world due to industrialization, especially in Asia-Pacific, the regional solar power generation has gained considerable momentum. Moreover, various government initiatives, such as incentives and energy saving certificates by the governments in India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand, are also expected to encourage commercial units to adapt to distributed solar power generation during the forecast period.

Recognizing the shift from utility to distribution grid, companies, such as NextEra acquired Smart Energies, to enhance their position in the market studied. Although it is a smart first step, acquisition alone does not solve the cost of diligence, project acquisition, and financing. New business models require different templates.

The major players include – Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd, SolarCity Corporation, Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, and Canadian Solar Inc., amongst others.

