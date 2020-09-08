The global automated guided vehicle market will derive growth form recent product advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carrier, Forklift Automated Truck, Pallet Truck, Hybrid Vehicles, Others), By Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Heat Map to choose Navigation, Vision Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Others), By Industry Type (Automotive, Food and Beverages, Aerospace, Logistics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will benefit from the incorporation of advanced concepts such as AI and IoT.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automated guided vehicle market. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026.

The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

An automated guided vehicle is a robot that moves along specified lines that are marked on the surface on which they travel. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are used in applications across diverse industries such as military, aerospace and defense, warehouse, food and beverage, material handling, plastics, and metals. The increasing demand for AGVs, coupled with recent technological advancements, will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The growing demand for automation and material handling equipment in various process industries will create a subsequent demand for automated guided vehicles. Forklift automated truck is a perfect example of recent times that depicts the impact of automation on AGVs. Recent product advancements in AGVs have opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market.

Incorporation of Advanced Concepts Will Offer Several Growth Opportunities

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The use of advanced concepts such as the IoT and AI in AGVs have allowed improved product performances and subsequently wider product efficacy. The use of these concepts have further allowed applications across diverse industries. Applications in material handling have been the highlight of recent years.

Uses in warehouses for lifting heavy loads have fuelled the demand for the product. Increasing applications of AGVs will contribute to the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific Projected to Dominate the Market; Increasing Product Sales to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market in the coming years.

The increasing production as well sales of automated guided vehicles will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, ease of availability of raw materials, coupled with the low cost of these materials will aid the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in this market:

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

Egemin Automation, Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Corp.

JBT Corporation

Seegrid Corporation

Toyota Industries Corp.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Balyo Inc.

EK Automation

Kollmorgen

KMH Systems, Inc.

Elettric80 SpA

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

System Logistics Spa

Transbotics Corporation

