Drill Pipe Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global drill pipe market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A drill pipe refers to a thick-walled, tube-shaped conduit made up of alloy or other composite materials. It provides a linkage between the surface equipment and bottom hole assembly for drilling purposes. Drill pipes consist of threaded ends, which are classified as tool joints. It is often used for moving fluid into the drill point through an annulus. Drill pipe is also deployed for directional drilling and for providing a gradual transition from heavy drill collars to lightweight equivalents.

The rising demand for oil and gas supply from various industries is propelling the use of drill pipes on a global level. Furthermore, the growing number of oil and gas exploration activities have further propelled the market growth. Drill pipes are increasingly being used in the oil and gas sector for enduring tremendous stress, temperature, and load during drilling operations. Additionally, the rising expenditures in offshore exploration and production activities are also catalyzing the market for drill pipes. Several developments in the sector have led to the emergence of drill pipes with stronger tubular, higher-torque connections, and enhanced metallurgical properties. These advanced products exhibit greater efficiency and can withstand high concentrations of toxic substances, thereby aggravating the drill pipe market.

Breakup by Type:

Standard Drill Pipes

Heavy Weight Drill Pipes

Drill Collars

Breakup by Material:

Alloys

Composites

Breakup by Grade:

API Grade

Proprietary Grade

Breakup by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being DP Master, Drill Pipe International LLC, Hilong Group, National Oilwell Varco, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Premier Drill Products, RK Pipe & Supply LLC, Superior Drilling Products Inc., Tejas Tubular Products Inc., Tenaris S.A., Texas Steel Conversion Inc., Vallourec S.A., etc.

