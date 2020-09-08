Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global enteral feeding devices market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Enteral feeding devices are tools and equipment that enable direct delivery of nutrients into the digestive tract through a feeding tube. They are primarily used for patients with difficulties in the oral intake of food, liquids, and nutritional supplements. Few commonly used enteral feeding devices are feeding pumps, tubes, giving sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. They enable consistent and accurate delivery of food as well as help in tracking the patient’s food intake. The novel silicon-based variants are more flexible than conventional polyvinylchloride (PVC) feeding tubes and mitigate irritation upon exposure to the digestive enzymes.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteral-feeding-devices-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing incidences of chronic diseases, is primarily driving the demand for enteral feeding devices. The high prevalence of neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis, stroke, and dementia, that disable the patient’s ability to swallow leading to malnourishment, is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the rising adoption of enteral feeding devices for providing nutritional support through oral supplements and feeding tubes for infants is further driving the market. Moreover, the introduction of home enteral nutrition is also inducing the market for enteral feeding devices. Additionally, various technological innovations, such as the advent of low-profile gastrostomy buttons for children and adult patients, are also augmenting the market growth. Expanding healthcare infrastructures, coupled with the escalating demand for neonatal and preterm enteral feeding devices, will continue to catalyze the global market.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Amsino International Inc.

Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc

Conmed Corporation

Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA)

Moog Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, age group, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Giving Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Adults

Pediatrics

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

https://bit.ly/3gg1ana

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group