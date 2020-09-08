Enteral Feeding Devices Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2024

The global enteral feeding devices market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Enteral feeding devices are tools and equipment that enable direct delivery of nutrients into the digestive tract through a feeding tube. They are primarily used for patients with difficulties in the oral intake of food, liquids, and nutritional supplements. Few commonly used enteral feeding devices are feeding pumps, tubes, giving sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. They enable consistent and accurate delivery of food as well as help in tracking the patient’s food intake. The novel silicon-based variants are more flexible than conventional polyvinylchloride (PVC) feeding tubes and mitigate irritation upon exposure to the digestive enzymes.

The rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing incidences of chronic diseases, is primarily driving the demand for enteral feeding devices. The high prevalence of neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis, stroke, and dementia, that disable the patient’s ability to swallow leading to malnourishment, is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the rising adoption of enteral feeding devices for providing nutritional support through oral supplements and feeding tubes for infants is further driving the market. Moreover, the introduction of home enteral nutrition is also inducing the market for enteral feeding devices. Additionally, various technological innovations, such as the advent of low-profile gastrostomy buttons for children and adult patients, are also augmenting the market growth. Expanding healthcare infrastructures, coupled with the escalating demand for neonatal and preterm enteral feeding devices, will continue to catalyze the global market.

Breakup by Product Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Giving Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Adults

Pediatrics

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amsino International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corporation, Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA) and Moog Inc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

