Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market 2020 Share, Size Global Competition Strategies, Statistics, Industry Trends, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market.

The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global EFSS market was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.52 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 19.67% over the forecast period of 2018â€“2023.

It was reported that around the early 2010s, around 25% of the global information workforce used commercial file synchronization and sharing services. File sharing and synchronization software have become an essential productivity-enabling resource for increasingly mobile information workers, majorly driven by the BYOD policy. However, in the absence of modern enterprise EFSS solutions, a majority of information workers share documents and files via email and other unsecured methods.

Security Concerns among CIOs Driving Deployment of EFSS

While the decision makers in the industry are interested in implementing enterprise file synchronization and sharing solutions to improve employee collaboration and enable mobile access to information, IT security decision-makers in highly-regulated industries are aiming at the need for security and risk mitigation than on improving employee collaboration and mobile access. The heavily regulated financial sector and high patent risks associated with IT and ITeS sector, are witnessing a steep rise in such incidents. This upsurge is likely to drive the adoption of these solutions within the mentioned enterprises.

Another key reason behind the adoption of the EFSS is the rise in millennial population, which is likely to reach 75% of the total population by the year 2020. The new generation is known for their low tolerance of cumbersome and lacking features, as they are adapted to working with fast technology solutions through their personal devices. In other words, the legacy solutions are becoming out-of-date and irrelevant.

North America to Hold the Largest Share

North America held the largest market share in 2017, and the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. The United States holds the largest share of the market due to the presence of a large number of services and software providers, whereas the presence of large number of SMEâ€™s and increasing technological penetration in the Asia-Pacific region especially in countries, like China, India, and Vietnam is expected to fuel the market in this region.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018: FileCloud announced the launch of ServerSync, an EFSS platform that will provide the ability to integrate Windows file Servers and IaaS Cloud. As a result, ServerSync can replicate files and applications on any Microsoft Windows file servers and sync with the cloud to enable teams to store, share, and access files.

The major players include – DROPBOX, INC., CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC., BOX, INC., EGNYTE INC., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, GOOGLE, INC, WATCHDOX INC. (BLACKBERRY LIMITED), SYNCPLICITY LLC, and THRU, INC., amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

