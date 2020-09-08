Equestrian Apparel Market anticipates revenue will hit up to XX% CAGR by 2026: Covering – Market Share, Market Segmentation (by Major Players, Type, Application), Market Size & Growth

Equestrian Apparel Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Equestrian Apparel Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Equestrian Apparel industry. Both established and new players in Equestrian Apparel industries can use the report to understand the Equestrian Apparel market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

UVEX

Decathlon

Horseware

Pikeur

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Ariat

Noble Outfitters

GPA

Kerrits

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

CASCO

Parlanti

KYLIN

Equetech

Devon-Aire

Tredstep

SSG Gloves

Equidorf

Analysis of the Market: “

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the revenue proportion of helmets in 2018 is about 53.20%. Horse Riding Apparel is widely used for females and males. The most proportion of Horse Riding Apparel is for females, and the revenue shares in 2018 is 72%.

The global Equestrian Apparel market is valued at 2551.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2894.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Equestrian Apparel volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Equestrian Apparel market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Equestrian Apparel Market Breakdown by Types:

Clothes

Helmets

Boot

Gloves

Equestrian Apparel Market Breakdown by Application:

Female

Male

