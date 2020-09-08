Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market:-

Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Bayer AG

Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd

Dong-A ST Co.Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer

Inc.

SK chemicals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

and VIVUS

Inc. among others.

The Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Overview

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is expected to grow, at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The market is dominated by North America owing to the access to an established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives supporting the development of new drugs. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. Sedentary lifestyles, alcoholism and smoking greatly increases the risk of erectile dysfunction. Increasing adoption of these poor lifestyle choices will lead to the overall growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Other factors driving the growth of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market are the increasing geriatric population and growing number of campaigns by government and Non-government organizations worldwide to make patients aware regarding ED.

Comorbidity between Erectile Dysfunction and Heart Diseases to Induce a Surge in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

The rise in number of ED cases can be co-related with the high growth of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. According to a study published on PMC by Arab Journal of Urology in 2013, ED could be an important marker for coronary artery disease (CAD). It has also been found that onset of ED preceded the onset of CAD in almost 2/3 of the cases. Hypertension is also another major illness linked to erectile dysfunction and as reported by CDC in 2018, the prevalence of hypertension has grown at a considerable rate, to approximately 65 million people suffering with the condition in US. The growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is going to contribute to the rapidly growing pool of erectile dysfunction patients which in turn will lead to more patients seeking treatment hence boosting the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market during the forecast period.

Reluctance of Patients to Seek Treatment to Impede the growth of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

Generally erectile dysfunction is considered as a physical problem, it is also due to poor psychological health. A large majority of the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction do not opt for treatment options. This is a direct result of the social stigma associated with having erectile dysfunction. According to Boston University School of Medicine, erectile dysfunction is a noteworthy disorder which affects a huge number of population. Restrictive attitudes of the population to open about their sexual health are often associated with strong religious beliefs, lack of education, work experience, and lower socioeconomic status. Due to these factors the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction to not seek treatment and hence can restrict the growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market.

North America to Maintain Lead as the Largest Shareholder

The market dominated by North America owing to the access to an established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives supporting the development of new drugs. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. The availability of various ED drugs through over the counter (OTC) and online channels is a key factor for dominance of these regions. The presence of online pharmacy stores is a blessing in disguise for several patients who are conscious about visiting a retail pharmacy store to purchase ED and other sexual wellness products.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness relatively high growth owing to the rising geriatric population, changes in life style factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and obesity. Increasing awareness about ED through various marketing campaigns and CME programs (Continuing Medical Education) is encouraging people to visit medical professionals and seek treatment for ED and associated problems. These developments are expected to positively reinforce growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market:

May 2017: In India, Lupin Ltd. Launched Cialis an erectile dysfunction drug via a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly. In this alliance Eli Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product.

