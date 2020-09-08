EV Powertrain Market to witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2027

Electric vehicles market is constantly growing owing to the fact that the concerns related to CO2 emission is continuously growing among the individuals. Factors driving the EV powertrain market is, the increase in the electric vehicle production driven by higher demand from the consumers owing to the benefits of the vehicles. Also, lower prices of batteries used in electric vehicles is gaining high attention from the users which also drive the EV powertrain market.

Factors responsible to hinder EV powertrain market is, the fluctuating price of raw materials used for the manufacturing of electric vehicles related components such as powertrain is one of a restraining factor which could affect the growth of EV powertrain market. Nevertheless, continuous innovation undertaken by the global automotive companies to develop advanced technologies with an objective to minimize carbon dioxide emission level through robust research and development activities is expected to accelerate the growth of EV powertrain market in the forthcoming period.

Leading EV Powertrain Market Players: ARCCORE, Bonfiglioli, Cummins Inc., Dana Limited, Jayem Automotives, Tata Elxsi, Maxim Integrated, Robert Bosch GmbH, TM4, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. among others.

The “Global EV Powertrain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the EV Powertrain industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global EV Powertrain market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of product type, application, and geography. The global EV Powertrain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EV Powertrain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global EV Powertrain market based on product type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall EV Powertrain market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the EV Powertrain market.

