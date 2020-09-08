Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market 2020 Share, Size Global Business Prospect, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices market.

The Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.80%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is limited to Type of products offered by major players, which involves Asset Tags, Wearable Tags, Wireless Sensors. While the Technology considered in the scope of the report include RFID, Wi-Fi, ZigBee.

Safe communications are one of the most critical areas for businesses operating in hazardous areas. Inherently, these companies need access to information and remain constantly informed on avoiding dangers of explosions and catastrophes, due to the complexity of operations involved. Explosions can be devastating and cause huge losses of life, property, and capital, and damage the environment. Oil refineries, petrochemical plants, mining quarries, chemical factories, and corn mills are prone to high risks, due to the presence of highly inflammable substances in large quantities. They need to be constantly monitored, to ensure safety and productivity. Explosion proof communication devices may be used to transmit images, data, and voice to monitor and control such places.

Government Rules and Regulations on the Use of Safe Equipment in Hazardous Places

Ensuring safe handling of hazardous substances in industrial areas has been a major concern for all the parties involved in the same. In the wake of industrial explosions in the oil and mining sector, governmental agencies and trade bodies of all major economies have discussed the need for stringent regulations. These regulations are centered on the use of explosion proof equipment in all major industries. All the major electrical product manufacturers have revamped their operations to account for these changes in regulations. As the oil and mining sector has witnessed a tremendous growth due to identification of substantial reserves in emerging countries, the explosion proof equipment market is expected to record high growth rates in this sector. A regulation is usually imposed by a governmental agency and trade units have to comply with them. The Dangerous substances and Explosive Atmospheres Regulation (DSEAR) has been commissioned in the United Kingdom to prescribe safety regulations for industrial areas that have a potentially hazardous environment.

Oil and Gas Industry One of the Primary Recipients of Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market.

The country is the leading global exporter of oil and second largest producer in the world. More than 90% of the countryâ€™s budget revenues come from petroleum sector. These huge oil production capabilities are the major drivers of the global explosion proof equipment market. In Apr 2010, the largest accidental marine oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry, commonly referred to as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, occurred in the Gulf of Mexico on the British Petroleum operated Macondo Prospect. In this accident, eleven people went missing and were never found. The US Government estimated the total spillage was at 4.9 million barrels (US 210 million gallons; 780,000 m3). This massive oil spill affected the health, economy, and environment in a very severe way. The US government has laid out some stringent regulations about the policies and safety equipment to be used. These policies included the usage of explosion proof devices, to provide safety. The implementation of safety policies is anticipated to increase the dependence on explosion proof equipment, indirectly boosting the growth of the global market.

North America Expected to Have One of the Highest Growth Compared to Other Regions

The continuous efforts in this region to explore new mineral sites are driving demand for explosion proof communication devices. The United States is one of the largest oil producing nations in the world. As of 2015, petroleum and natural gas were the two largest sources of energy in the United States, contributing to over 60% of the energy consumption. The country currently generates about 9.2 million barrels of oil a day, about half of which is shale production. In addition, the congress recently lifted 40-year old oil export ban, which is expected to boost the US oil industry, thereby driving the demand for explosion proof communication devices in the country. Moreover, with the incidences of industrial explosions increasing in the recent times, US safety organizations are trying to implement the regulations strictly, contributing to the increased sales of explosion proof communication devices.

Key Developments In The Market

August 2017 â€“ Hytera has launched two handheld devices to provide optimal working environment safety in potentially explosive areas

May 2017 – Bechoff Automation has entered into the hazardous solutions industry. Its product portfolio has explosion proof control panels and PC devices, etc.

The major players include – BARTEC GROUP, ECOM INSTRUMENTS, AIRACOM LTD., EMERSON PROCESS MANAGEMENT, MOTOROLA, SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC., PANASONIC CORP, JFE ENGINEERING CORP, INTERMEC, and KENWOOD CORP, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices procedures.

