Fingerprint Sensors Market Share, Size Global Future Prospects, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2024

Global Fingerprint Sensors Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Fingerprint Sensors market.

The Fingerprint Sensors Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The fingerprint sensors market was valued at USD 9.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 25.94 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players including providers of swipe sensors and area and touch sensors. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

The market for fingerprint sensors is dominated majorly by security and access control devices, and the rising demand from consumer electronics is growing owing to the adoption of biometric systems. While defense, law enforcement, and other government institutions are investing heavily in security upgrading, with focus on access control systems supporting the growth of the market, mobiles phones have been the major contributors with many companies providing these sensors in mobile devices. With increasing mobile shipments, these sensors have witnessed a subsequent rise in their adoption.

Moreover, with a drop in the technology cost, vendors are focusing on new applications with integration in locks, remotes, and other consumer electronics and goods to add smart security features. However, factors such as the lack of awareness about the importance of security and complexity of integration of smartphone-like devices with fingerprint sensors can detain the growth of fingerprint sensor market.

Increasing Usage of Fingerprint Sensors for Smart Wearable Devices and Smartphones

The increasing penetration of smartphones has caused an increased demand for advanced biometric locking systems, causing smartphones to be the fastest growing segment of this market during the forecast period. Additionally, smart devices are being used for almost every activity, such as bill payments, purchases, and even banking. Therefore, there is an increased need for secure biometric authentication systems. This has led to the growth in the demand for fingerprint sensors. In 2016, there was a high increase in penetration for smart devices in the United States whereas, in Canada, the penetration rate was relatively lower. Thus, the market for fingerprint sensors is expected to be driven by the growth and penetration of smart devices.

Military and Defense Application to Register Significant Growth

Owing to the terrorist attacks and other suspicious activities, many security organizations across the world ramped up their security apparatus to thwart further terrorist attacks. The importance of security and control is guided by the degree of sensitivity, nature, and environment. Some of the applications of the fingerprint sensors systems in the military are military bases authorized perimeter access, personal security systems for military installations, and others. Moreover, there is an increased spending on defense worldwide, which will also offer opportunities for the market to propel. In June 2017, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan unveiled a 20-year policy review that had been in the works for months. According to this policy, armed forces budget would jump by 73% to CAD 32.7 billion in 2027 from CAD 18.9 billion in 2017, with the biggest increases coming in later years.

North America Accounted for the Major Share

The fingerprint sensing technology is no longer in its infancy in North America, and the advancements in technology have led to its wider adoption in several application segments. Secure access control is the major driver for the growth of fingerprint sensors. Access control for entry is done using biometrics, in which smart touch sensors and smart fingerprint sensors are used. The sensors are further used for employee monitoring, security breaches and intruder alerts in the region. Moreover, in the United States, the penetration rate of smartphones is extremely high, and is expected to cross 85% by 2017. The high replacement rate of smart devices indicates a potential of about more than 80 million devices, in the next two years. All the above factors are expected to drive the market for fingerprint sensors.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017: Synaptics Incorporated had announced mass production with a top five OEM of its new Clear ID FS9500 family of optical in-display fingerprint sensors. The new Synaptics Clear ID optical fingerprint sensors deliver one-touch high-resolution scanning through full cover glass and enable sleek, button-free, bezel-free infinity displays. Synapticsâ€™ high-performance Clear ID FS9500 optical solution excels with wet, dry and cold fingers, and since it is protected by glass, is durable, scratch proof, and waterproof.

February 2017: Goodix debuted its innovative biometric solutions for display. This was the worldâ€™s first fingerprint sensor integrated into the AMOLED display of mobile devices. The sensorâ€™s state-of-the-art technology had brought about a new generation of mobile device design. Its fingerprint authentication and touch solutions are already in use in many global device brands, including HUAWEI, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE, LG, Nokia, and ASUS.

The major players include – APPLE INC., SYNAPTICS INC., FINGERPRINT CARDS AB, GOODIX LTD, EGIS TECHNOLOGY, INC., SILEAD, INC., IDEX ASA, SAFRAN IDENTITY & SECURITY (MORPHO), SUPREMA, INC., DERMALOG IDENTIFICATION SYSTEMS GMBH, CROSSMATCH, 3M COGENT INC., NEC CORPORATION, and THALES SA, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Fingerprint Sensors Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Fingerprint Sensors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Fingerprint Sensors Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Fingerprint Sensors procedures.

