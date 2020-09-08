The “Flat Glass Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Flat Glass industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Flat Glass market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Flat Glass market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Flat glass is produced in plane form and has significant applications in transparent walls, windscreens, windows and doors for the construction industry and as windshield & windows in the automotive industry. It has a lower concentration of calcium oxide, silica and aluminium oxide. Fundamental properties include transparency and recyclability which makes the end-product suitable for packaging applications

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Flat Glass

– Flat glass has two major routes for application in the automotive industry, which are original equipment (OE), supplied to manufacturers for new vehicles and automotive glass replacement (AGR) product, supplied to the aftermarket for retrofit purposes, and damages.

– According to OICA, 91.54 million commercial & passenger vehicles were produced worldwide in 2018. Increasing vehicle penetration due to the growing spending power of consumers accelerated the flat glass market.

– Additionally, the significant growth in luxury cars that include double-thick glass in interiors is also one of the factors driving the sales of automotive flat glass market.

– Moreover, increased spending by major automobile players is also driving the market. For instance, Ford is planning to double its EV spending which has led to the total investment in EVs to USD 90 billion.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Owing to the presence of emerging nations such as India, China, South Korea, among others the Asia Pacific region is to become the fastest growing sector in the flat glass market.

– Moreover, international vendors are shifting their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific region. This can be due to the availability of cheap unskilled and skilled workers in the region.

– Rapid industrialization & urbanization in India, China and other countries in the Asia Pacific region, combined with the adoption of smart & energy efficient technology as advanced construction practice have a positive influence on flat glass demand.

– Increased application in automotive manufacturers such as window & windshield in countries such as India, China will also drive the market. For instance, in India, according to IBEF,24.97 million vehicles are sold in the year 2018.

Detailed TOC of Flat Glass Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing Electronic Display Demand

4.4.2 Positive Automotive Industry Outlook

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Insulated Glass

5.1.2 Tempered Glass

5.1.3 Laminated Glass

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 End-User Vertical

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Other End-User Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Saint Gobain Corporation

6.1.2 Schott AG

6.1.3 Euroglass SPA

6.1.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

6.1.5 Asahi Glass Group

6.1.6 PPG Industires Inc.

6.1.7 Cardinal Glass Industries

6.1.8 Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

