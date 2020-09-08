The “Food Gelatin Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Food Gelatin industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Food Gelatin market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Food Gelatin market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Food Gelatin market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Food Gelatin market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

Global Food Gelatin market is segmented into source, type, and application. On the basis of source, it is segmented into Plant and animal-derived food-grade gelatin. Various animal sources are fish, bovine hide, and pigskin. Gelatin, based on type, is classified into type A and B, where type A food gelatin is used in confectionary, and type B in dairy products. The type A gelatin is used as food grade gelatin. There is a growing demand for gelatin in sports drinks, owing to its high protein and low-fat content. The food gelatin application is categorized into bakery & confectionery, soups & sauces, meat & fish, dairy & dessert, beverages, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the food gelatin market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Functional and Specialty Foods

The functional food industry, and food supplement sectors are witnessing growth at a faster rate. The specialty food industry is experiencing demand growth, due to increasing consumer preferences for high-quality food products. Gelatin base, made of gelatin powder, sugar, and other ingredients, is used in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and various other specialty food products. Gelatin, in hydrolyzed form, is used in protein fortify dietary foods. Dried and hydrolyzed food gelatin contains over 92% protein. Pure food gelatin powder contains no carbohydrates or fats, but protein. A one-ounce packet of gelatin powder contains approximately 23 calories, and six grams of protein. Gelatin has a unique amino acid arrangement in its sequence, and contains relatively high amount of glycine, proline, and alsnine. The presence of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure results in gelatin’s bioactivities.

Europe Holds the Major Share in Food Gelatin Market

Europe dominates the global food gelatin market, with holding the largest market share. Increased consumption of gelatin, as a functional and low-calorie diet alternative, is the major factor driving the market. Further, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market, whereas, North America and Europe food gelatin markets are saturated, and are expected to witness minimum growth, during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, consumers are preferring high protein products, thus, boosting the gelatin market growth. Apart from this, the growth of the poultry market, and the increasing number of slaughterhouses and marine product manufacturers have offered growth opportunities for food gelatin manufacturers.

Food Gelatin Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Food Gelatin market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Food Gelatin status worldwide?

What are the Food Gelatin market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Food Gelatin ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Food Gelatin Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Source

5.1.1 Plant Source

5.1.2 Animal Source

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Confectionery

5.2.2 Desserts

5.2.3 Bakery, Fillings and Icings

5.2.4 Dairy Products

5.2.5 Meat, Fish and Sausages

5.2.6 Beverages

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 GELITA USA Inc.

6.4.2 DONGBAO

6.4.3 Sterling

6.4.4 Eversource Gelatin

6.4.5 Foodchem International Corporation

6.4.6 PB Gelatins

6.4.7 Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Nitta

6.4.9 Gelnex

6.4.10 Italgelatine (S.P.A)

6.4.11 Qinghai Gelatin Co., Ltd

6.4.12 Lapi Gelatine Spa

6.4.13 Trobas Gelatine

6.4.14 QUNLI

6.4.15 Rousselot

6.4.16 Weishardt Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

