Food Packaging Testing Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by 360 Market Updates

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific SE

Tüv Süd AG

Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation

EMSL Analytical Inc.

ALS Limited

OMIC USA Inc.

Westpak Inc.

EAG Inc.

Fera Science Ltd

The global food packaging testing market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, from 2018-2023. Food package testing ensures that the product package is safe and complies with the regulatory standard. Food packaging testing is performed under defined set of standards using various analytical techniques to identify the presence of migrant substance in food, from packaging material, strength of packaging material, and to ensure the product safety.

Increasing Processed Food Market= Food Packaging Testing

Rising consumer demand for flexible and portable packaging is accelerating the demand for packaging testing. Increased strict regulation to comply with packaging testing requirement to regulate food safety is another major factor driving the market. Various food products are packaged to prevent contamination from the environment and to enhance the shelf life of products. Growing concern over the health hazard of chemical migrants from package to food products among consumer is continuing to drive the market. In recent years, food contamination has increased significantly, which has raised the demand for food contact material testing. However, high cost of testing by advanced technology is affecting the market growth.

Market segmentation by technology types of food packaging testing includes physical testing and chemical testing. Physical testing is further sub-segmented into durability testing, heat resistance testing, and water vapor/gas permeability testing. The chemical testing market includes migration testing, extractable testing, leachable testing, and others. Migration testing accounts for the largest share in the market. Intentionally and non-intentionally-added substance can migrate into food simulants and food products through packages that are hazardous to health.

By packaging material type, the global food packaging testing market includes plastic, metal, glass, paper and board, and layered packaging, such as tetra pack. In recent years, the demand for tetra pack has increased significantly, due to the increased demand for high shelf life food products. Tetrapack packaging testing is growing at a fast rate. Beverage packaging is the dominant application in the packaging testing market, owing to the high consumption of packaged beverage products. Plastic holds a major share in the packaging testing material type, driven by the increased use of plastic for food packaging. PET and LLDPE used for food packaging is growing at a faster pace, due to flexibility packaging.

North America has the largest market of food packaging testing and generated a revenue of USD 1.90 billion in 2016, which was followed by Europe. Strict safety evaluation of food packaging, which includes toxicology testing, exposure assessment, and risk assessment in EU and North America, is driving the market.

The major players include – SGS SA, BUREAU VERITAS SA, INTERTEK GROUP PLC, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE, TÜV SÜD AG, MÉRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES CORPORATION, EMSL ANALYTICAL INC., ALS LIMITED, OMIC USA INC., WESTPAK INC., EAG INC., FERA SCIENCE LTD, amongst others.

