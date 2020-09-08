Food Waste Management Market 2027 – Latest Innovations & Application Analysis With Top key Players

Food wastage persists as a challenge today and one of the major cause of hunger across the globe. The steadily increasing world population has not only created demands of food production but has significantly generated loads of food waste. Large amounts of food throughout the food supply chain is being wasted away. This waste has adverse effects on humanity as well as the environment. Management of food waste, therefore, becomes of utmost importance. Food waste management follows the accepted hierarchy of waste management which focuses on waste prevention, reuse, recycling, and recovery. Prevention is often the most preferred and least costly step in the food waste management.

The food waste management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for organic waste for use in the production of fertilizers and animal feed. Significant rise in global food waste coupled with the need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions further drives the growth of the food waste management market. However, management practices like combustion and incineration adversely affect the environment. This factor negatively impacts the food waste management market. Nonetheless, emerging technologies for waste disposal and need for alternate energy source play major opportunities for the food waste management market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Biffa Group Limited

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Republic Services, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environnement

Waste Connections

Waste Management, Inc

The global food waste management market is segmented on the basis of process, application, method, waste type, and end-user. Based on process, the market is segmented as aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, incineration & combustion, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as animal feed, fertilizers, bio-fuel, and power generation. The market on the basis of the method, is classified as prevention, recovery, recycling, and others. By waste type, the market is segmented as dairy products, fruits & vegetables, non-veg food, cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and others. The market on the basis of end-user is segmented as primary food producers, food manufacturers, food distributors & suppliers, food service providers, and municipalities & households.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Food Waste Management Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

