Functional Food Ingredients Market 2020 Global Analysis by Key Players

Functional food ingredients in functional food are targeted to offer specific functions that are more than just basic nutrition. These ingredients play a vital role in protection against acute and chronic diseases. Functional food contains natural or synthetic ingredients that promote optimal health and provide energy-boosting benefits. Probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, minerals, are some examples of functional food ingredients. Prebiotics is one such ingredient that promotes the growth of bacteria in the large intestine beneficial to intestinal health while inhibiting the growth of bacteria which are potentially harmful to intestinal health.

The functional food ingredients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in consumption of fortified food on account of increasing health awareness among consumers and demands of nutritious convenience food. Furthermore, growing incidences of chronic diseases propel the demands for functional food, thus, boosting the growth of the functional food ingredients market. However, higher cost of the functional food owing to sourcing the ingredients restrict the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Nonetheless, the market opportunity lies in the growing health-conscious population in developing nations during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Amway GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

Tate & Lyle PLC

The global functional food ingredients market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and purpose. By source, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. Based on type, the market is segmented as vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, hydrocolloids, essential oils, omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, carotenoids, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, and others. The market on the basis of the purpose, is classified as sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, and others.

