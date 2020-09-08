Gamification Market 2020 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue, Regional Forecast By 2020-2024

Global Gamification Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Gamification Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Gamification Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global gamification market was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 19.39 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 44.06% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The exponential growth in the number of smartphones and mobile devices has directly created a vast base for the gamification market. This growth is also supported by the increasing recognition of gamification systems as a method to architecture human behavior to induce innovation, productivity, or engagement. The use of gamification systems has also extended beyond their traditional scope of marketing, as now they are extensively used in advance applications like crowd sourcing. Enterprise gamification systems are expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. Organizations have shown a heavy inclination towards collaborative systems, which do not a create competitive environment, as they are widely considered counterproductive. However, the increasing awareness and functionality of these systems are expected to result in greater attention and research from academics and industry experts, leading to the improvement and evolution of technology.

Increasing Mobile Devices Enabling Growth in the Market

Consumers in developed nations such as the United States, find it difficult to think of time without internet and smartphones. There is a rapid rise in mobile usage, as mobile phones have become a predominant form of entertainment and communication. The increasing number of mobile devices, higher productivity, and participation through a reward structure are the factors driving the market, while a perceived lack of improvement in game designs and lack of awareness are the factors hindering market growth.

Retail Holds the Largest Market Share

Retail is an emerging industry, growing at a significant rate. Retail sales growth has been steady since 2012, as customers seek experiences and products that reflect the personal brand they promote on social media. While gamification can add entertainment and drama to a retailerâ€™s marketing or engagement strategy, it can also provide positive behaviors from customers and employees, leading to a rich brand experience and higher sales.

For instance, Sand Cloud utilizes a spinner app with exit intent. When a consumer moves their mouse toward closing the browser tab, the spinner appears in their store. Customers are required to enter their email (allowing Sand Cloud to remarket to them) to spin the wheel. When the customer spins the wheel, theyâ€™ll receive a discount, such as USD 5 off, 15% off, or 20% off. The spinner is usually fixed so that the customer always gets a discount on the product so that theyâ€™re incentivized to make a purchase.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

North America has a mature market for gamification in the field of marketing. However, the systems are also finding varied applications in product development and innovation in the region. The high penetration of internet and smartphone users in the region has also led to a greater use of gamification for marketing, especially using social media integration tools. These systems are designed to interact with the consumer base and market the interaction at the same time. This region is projected to witness the highest incorporation of gamification systems in enterprise level solutions, and a shift toward more technologically advanced methods in the case of consumer involvement systems.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017 – Microsoft launched Azure location-based services, a new Azure cloud offering to power the â€˜location of thingsâ€™. This could empower industrial transformation from manufacturing to automotive to retail, as it includes geographical data that can better connect smart cities, IoT solutions, and infrastructure.

September 2017 â€“ Bunchball Inc., a specialized engagement and performance solutions company, launched Bunchall Go, a mobile engagement and performance hub.

The major players include – BADGEVILLE INC., BUNCHBALL INC., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, BREAKAWAY GAMES, TATA INTERACTIVE SYSTEMS, PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT GROUP, ENSPIRE, COGNIZANT, and ANOXIFY INC, amongst others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

