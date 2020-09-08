Gastric Cancer Therapy Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2024 Research Report

Global “Gastric Cancer Therapy Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Gastric Cancer Therapy in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Gastric Cancer Therapy Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Gastric Cancer Therapy Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Gastric Cancer Therapy Market:-

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly And Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Imugene Limited

Merck Kgaa

Novartis Ag

Ono Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Sanofi

The Global Gastric Cancer Therapy market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global gastric cancer therapy market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Asia Pacific dominates the market, due to the growing incidence of gastric cancer in that region.

Growing Incidence of Gastric Cancer

According to a report published by Indian Council of Medical Research in 2014, gastric cancer is the fourth leading cancer in the world, accounting for 736,000 deaths. Around 1 million new cases of gastric cancer and 0.7 million deaths due to gastric cancer are reported every year. Age-standardized incidence rates are approximately twice as high in men as in women. Presently, gastric cancer is more common in Asia, than in the United States or Europe. Notably, 42% of cases occur in China alone.

Thus, increasing incidence of gastric cancer, coupled with strong drug pipeline, and introduction of novel therapies for metastatic stomach cancer, across the world, are likely to drive the market for gastric cancer therapy.

High Cost of Cancer Therapy and Side Effects of Cancer Drugs

The global cost of cancer therapy and drugs increased from USD 91 billion to USD 113 billion, in 2016. High cost of therapy and adverse events associated with the existing cancer drugs, for treatment of stomach cancer, may hinder the global stomach cancer market. The serious side effects associated with the usage of drugs include autoimmune reactions and infusion reactions. Additionally, a large patient pool undiagnosed with gastric cancer and the lack of awareness regarding gastric cancer are likely to impede the growth of the global cancer therapy market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global gastric cancer therapy market, owing to high incidence of stomach cancer in that region. China is expected to show a tremendous growth for this market, during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as high prevalence of obesity, and growing awareness about diabetes care. The growing incidence of gastric cancer in China is followed by Japan and Korea. China accounts for over 40% of all new gastric cancer cases in the world, which will drive the market for gastric cancer therapy in China.

Key Developments in the Gastric Cancer Therapy Market:

February 2018: Imugene, an immune oncology company announced that its cancer vaccine yields promising results in gastric cancer clinical trial studies.

