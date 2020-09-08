Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Global “Active and Intelligent Packaging” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Active and Intelligent Packaging Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Active and Intelligent Packaging Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Active and Intelligent Packaging industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The active and intelligent packaging market was valued at USD 17.48 billion in 2017, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 28.00 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness, annually, in the United States; which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans each year. In addition, each year, these illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. Thus, increasing awareness about food-borne diseases and increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, consumer convenience and manufacturers concern for longer shelf-life of the food products is driving the market for global active and smart packaging technology for food and beverage market. Owing to the ever-growing urban population and changing lifestyle trends, the demand for ready-to-eat, frozen, and packaged food is increasing extensively across the globe. The supply of frozen foods, meat products, vegetables, and fruits is surpassing boundaries, thus giving regional markets a global exposure. Moreover, with the retail industry propelling at a rapid pace, the need for attractive and advanced packaging is also increasing. Further, increase in counterfeit products in developing countries has also compelled companies to use technologies like RFID during packaging. All these factors account for a significant rise in the demand for active and intelligent packaging. However, factors such as higher costs of installation and implementation and security issues concerned with these systems are hindering the growth of the market.

Longer Shelf-Life and Changing Lifestyle of People Are Driving Market Growth

The immense pressure on manufacturers to reduce the use of preservatives in food products has increased the prominence of packaging. With supply chains becoming increasingly global, longer shelf-lives are very important for products to be able reach the customers in their intended state. Increasing globalization has created the demand for products to be transported all across the world without any loss in their nutritional value or alteration of their chemical composition. As companies are looking to expand into emerging markets, with no sophisticated cold storage chains, producing packages that provide longer shelf-life have become imperative. Active and intelligent packaging has superior barrier capabilities and can effectively protect the product from moisture and oxygen. Shelf Life Sensing, Temperature Indicators, RFID, and other technological systems are generally used systems in active and intelligent packaging systems and even nano packaging technologies are inducing the modified atmosphere packaging systems to increase sustainability. Healthcare, food and beverage industries are inclined toward using antimicrobial packaging systems to increase durability and future consumption. Thus, the need to provide longer shelf-life is one of the major drivers for the active and intelligent packaging market.

Frozen Food Expected to Witness a Rise in the Demand for Safe Motors

Frozen food has established itself as an alternative to prepared meals through the combination of product and packaging innovation. The demand for this segment has witnessed strong growth due to growing demand for fast-to-prepare food and new product launches. Growing demand from emerging economies is another driving factor for this segment’s growth. These products have strict packaging regulations. Safety and longer shelf-life are the primary packaging requirements for these goods. Thus, active and intelligent packaging is increasingly being employed for packaging of frozen foods. With consumers now being highly health conscious and aware of health hazards related to edible products, the demand for active packed goods is growing. Increasing growth of frozen foods consumption and growing demand for these products in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Account for a Significant Share in the Market

North America witnessed a rapid rise as growing population has directly burdened the food industry and affected the packaging industry. It is home to the busiest markets and forms a major part of the workforce dependent on frozen foods and packaged food for appetite. To meet the large demands of the food industry, there has been a significantly large increase in the volume of imports of food from different regions across the world. This large-scale transport of products requires an advanced and interactive packaging technique to ensure the quality of products on delivery and to increase the shelf-life of the product considerably. In spite of inconsistent change during 2015-2016, the technologically advanced nature of the region and its economic strength are expected to still make the region potent to cater the increasing need of active and intelligent packaging.

Moreover, the increased cost of complex packaging has not hindered the growth of the market in North America, as rising income levels of the population have enhanced the purchasing power and heavily influenced a major shift in the lifestyle of people.

Key Developments in the Market

• November 2017 – Stora Enso had joined forces with Microsoft to bring cloud-based intelligent packaging solutions to clients, globally. The global and scalable cloud platform enables reliable and secure data collection and analytics for clients investing in innovative intelligent packaging solutions. Intelligent Packaging by Stora Enso integrates widely adopted RFID technology, which enabled the product to be tracked, traced and tamper proofed throughout the entire supply chain.

• May 2017 – Bemis Company Inc. was honored by DuPont for the Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain Bakery Delights package featuring textured film. This package received a Silver Award in the 2017 DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation. To capture the attention of millennial shoppers, the package was designed to look, feel, crinkle and crunch like paper.

• March 2017 – BASF New Business exhibited at LOPEC trade show in Munich, which is one of the most important exhibitions and conferences for the Printed Electronics Industry in Europe attracting several thousands of visitors from all over the globe. BASF presented its new InkSet 1000SP package for fully structured transistors. It is a comprehensive package, which included inks for planarization, contact treatment, semiconductor, gate dielectric and interlayer dielectric, as well as a complete process description for their application.

Major Players: BASF SE, AMCOR LIMITED, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., LANDEC CORPORATION, BEMIS COMPANY INC., CROWN HOLDINGS INC., BALL CORPORATION (REXAM PLC), SONOCO LP, and GRAPHIC PACKAGING, amongst others.

Major Regions: – Argentina, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13101674

