Global Advanced Packaging Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

The global advanced packaging market was valued at USD 3,358.1 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6,254.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). IC packaging in the semiconductor industry has witnessed continuous transformation in terms of characteristics, integration and energy efficiency of the product, owing to a vast demand across various end-user verticals of the industry. The 2-D integrated circuit (2.0DIC) flip-chip and wafer-level packaging technologies have witnessed solid growth over the years owing to a number of mainstream applications – primarily in high-end smartphones and tablets – that are expected to meet stringent size and power-management requirements. The 2.5DIC and 3.0DIC through silicon via (TSV) technology have emerged as attractive options to extend the flip-chip and wafer-level capabilities owing to their enhanced functionality. A majority of the IC manufacturers manage the front-end, while the middle- and back-end activities are performed by foundries that mainly specialize in outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT).

Growing Trend of Miniaturization Is Driving the Market

The industry has always been witnessing constant transitions, miniaturization of nodes and increasing size of wafers owing to the ULSI fabrication are driving the market growth. Increasing number of manufacturers offering innovative products are increasing as the companies are focused toward R&D. Growing consumer electronic users and consumer preference toward smaller, lighter and thinner products, with increased demand for tablets, smartphones and other connected devices, along with the increasing need for advanced architecture in electronic products, are also fueling the growth of this market.

Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging Is the Fastest Growing Technology

Innovations in the semiconductor packaging technology are majorly based on the size of the wafer, thereby raising focus on the wafer-level packages, which has resulted in innovative packaging solutions in the chip industry. Manufacturers are keenly focused on the production of larger diameter wafers owing to the increasing demand. This is expected to reduce the costs incurred in manufacturing, and hence, is expected to lead to the development of advanced packaging solutions. The Fan out sub-segment technology is an emerging alternative solution to the 2.5D packaging, it can also handle multiple dies when compared to the fan-in wafer-level packaging, which can handle single die only. Fan-out technology is witnessing significant growth, as this eliminates the need for process flows that includes water fluxing, cleaning, curing, flip-chip assembly and under-fill dispensing.

Asia-Pacific Is Expected to Witness High Growth Rates

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy rate, being a major revenue generating region during the forecast period. Presence of Major Players in this region and heavy investments in R&D for developing products with advanced features is fueling the growth of this market. China is a major contributor in this region, mainly driven by the policy framework released by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China in June 2014. This policy aims to make advanced packaging a technology priority across the semiconductor industry. To cater to the various advancements in consumer applications, such as, smartphones, tablets and wearable products, the MEMS and CIS markets are expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period, in turn, fueling the growth of the advanced packaging market. The growing demand for mobile/wireless sensor, CIS (Cogent Iris Scanner) and fingerprint sensors is expected to propel the Copper pillar and WLCSP growth in the region.

Key Developments in the Market

• May 2017 – Amkor Technology acquired Nanium SA, a manufacturer of WLFO technology. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Amkor in the fast-growing market of wafer-level packaging for smartphones, tablets and other applications.

The Major Players include – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC., TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY, STATS CHIPPAC LTD, ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING INC., UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina

