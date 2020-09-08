Global Aerosol Cans Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Aerosol Cans” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Aerosol Cans industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Aerosol Cans Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global aerosol cans market was valued at USD 61.86 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 74.43 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.13%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by various market players for personal care, home care, automotive industry, pharmaceutical, food, and commercial sector, etc. The regions considered under the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major market driver has been the increasing growth in the demand of aerosol cans in personal care & cosmetic industry. Furthermore, fast adaptation of spray paints in the automotive industry for personalization and maintenance purpose, has created numerous opportunities for the growth of the aerosol cans market. However, lack of quality organic aerosol products, along with increasing consumer awareness regarding connections between toxic chemicals and health, is expected to restrict the market growth.

Europe Emerging as the Largest Market Share

Europe, with developed economies, such as Germany and UK, is anticipated to record stable a growth over the forecast period. Focus on reducing packaging waste is expected to increase the growth of the market for aerosol cans, in Europe. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness and reducing wastage by increasing the shelf life of the product, is also giving a boost to the market. Germany is projected to have the largest market share and to dominate the European aerosol cans market by 2022. In addition to this, factors, such as growing competition among manufacturers, economic growth, changing consumer preference for packaging, which is sustainable, convenient, high-quality, along with visual appeal have increased the demand for aerosol cans in the region. Also, Europe currently accounts for the highest market share in the beauty & personal care segment, across the world. The immigrant population in Europe is also playing a significant role in the growth of the market. A total of 4.7 million people migrated to one of the EU-28 member states during 2015. Aerosol deodorants and home care products are finding demand in this region from the immigrant population. With the number of immigrants expected to grow, the impact on the market is anticipated to be positive, over the forecast period. Also, countries like Spain have responded positively to the changing trends in fashion, and has embraced the aerosol packaging format. The constant gain in personal care segment, is majorly due to the persistent increase in the production of hair mousses, deodorants/antiperspirants, and shaving gels, which has shown steady growth over the years.

Personal Care to Hold the Largest Market Share

The cosmetics & personal care industry valued at EUR 80 billion at retail sales in 2015, making it the largest in the world. Rising aging population, coupled with increased disposable income, contribute to the growth of personal care sector across the world. Skin care and toiletries remain the most important product categories in Europe, followed by hair care and fragrances. Aerosol cans were majorly used for packing these products, mainly to increase their attractiveness and durability. Also, the personal care aerosol cans market in North America, primarily led by Mexico, has been buoyant, undergoing an impressive growth since 2011. The packaging available for aerosol allows full 360º usage, meaning, consumers can apply products over their whole body with a continuous spray system. Within South America, Brazil aerosol personal care segment has witnessed tremendous growth, despite high inflation in the past few years. The abnormal growth in 2015 and 2016 stems due to the fact that Brazil has stopped importing aerosol and upped the country production. Also, the increase in production has majorly been in the personal care segment. Innovations, such as Unilever’s compressed aerosol, where a 75ml can last as long as a 150ml can, and 25% less gas and aluminium are used, are appealing to the consumers.

Industrial Products and Insecticides Segment to Witness the Greatest Adoption in UK

The European economy is projected to slow in 2017 and 2018, owing to the uncertainty about the outcome of Brexit negotiations. However, there has been a steady growth in the industrial products sector since 2011, mainly due to the huge acceptance of the aerosol packaging format. Greasing for industrial machinery prefers aerosol packaging over traditional application methodology. Oil and grease removal liquids, likewise, have been preferred in aerosol format than liquid application. Simultaneously, the insecticides segment has been witnessing a significant rise in production in the recent years, with growing investments in the sector, and increasing international demand. Since 2012, every passing year showed an increase in insecticides production, ranging from 50% on an average to as high as 81%. This increase is justifiable by broad use of insecticides countrywide, product delivery technique, and hygiene involved in the product packaging format.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2018 – Ball Corporation has announced proposals to build a one-line beverage can, end manufacturing plant in Asunción and Paraguay, and add capacity to its Buenos Aires and Argentina facilities. These investments will allow the company to assist the growing beverage can market in Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina, and cater to various customer demand for multiple can sizes. The Asunción plant is anticipated to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2019, and its capacity is contracted under long-term agreements.

• December 2016 – Ball Corporation has announced an agreement to sell its specialty, tin-manufacturing facility, in Baltimore, Maryland, to US-based Independent Can Company for approximately USD 25 million.

• October 2016 – Crown Inc. is extending its portfolio of beverage can sizes, with the addition of a 250ml slim style format. Available in the Americas for the first time, the 250ml package made its market debut in Brazil, in partnership with Heineken. The cans are being produced at Crown’s Ponta Grossa plant, which is in close proximity to Heineken’s filling facility, and reached store shelves in September 2016. Crown already produces the 250ml slim style format for Heineken in Europe and Asia.

• June 2016 – Ball Corporation has concluded its acquisition of Rexam PLC for approximately USD 6.1 billion of both cash and equity, plus the assumption of approximately USD 2.4 billion of net debt, making Ball the biggest manufacturer of beverage cans in the world.

Major Players: BALL CORPORATION, CROWN HOLDINGS INC., CHINA ALUMINUM CANS HOLDINGS LIMITED, IMPRESS GROUP B.V., NAMPAK, AEROCANS, CCL CONTAINERS, COSMETICPACK, EXAL CORPORATION, AND ARMINAK & ASSOCIATES, LLC. Amongst others

Major Regions: – China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN , Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

