Global Air Freight Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

Global “Air Freight” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Air Freight Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Air Freight Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Air Freight industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104388

While land and ship cargo transportation remain as favorable options, goods transport by air is considered as the quickest and the unhindered mode of transportation. In terms of freight tons-kilometers (FTK), air freight transport registered a significant 9.7% growth in 2017 when compared to 3.6% growth in 2016. This signifies that the demand for air freight grew at twice the pace of the expansion in the global trade, which registered an increase of 4.3% in 2017. Furthermore, cargo airlines plan to tie up with logistics service providers to create an efficient supply chain regarding freight forwarding, storage capability, and customs clearances.

E-Commerce – A Key Driver

Despite being a costlier mode of transportation, the growing demand for perishables, chemicals and valuables, and the rising demand for just-in-time production of goods has created a massive demand for air freight services. Today, air freight is being impacted by the rise of e-commerce from both B2B and B2C perspectives. The evolving e-commerce has put pressures on sales channels for faster delivery and optimum supply chain. This scenario brings opportunities for the third-party logistics and warehousing services to integrate with the air e-commerce channel. Owing to the continued growth in online shopping, many third party logistics (3PLs) are offering more multi-modal services, which includes air cargo service as a critical mode of transportation. Furthermore, the growth in the global cross-border e-commerce is anticipated to boost the demand for the air cargo industry. Particularly, The Asia-Pacific region, which accounted for 37% market share is identified as a critical region for the air e-commerce market. The region registered a growth of 7.8% in 2017 when compared to 2016.

On the other hand, the growing demand for air freight transportation services has opened new challenges for the air cargo service providers. Airlines need to focus on implementing fuel-efficient solutions and accommodate innovative technologies to provide cost-effective services. In the logistics perspective, the storage facilities need to be developed to assist the global increase in air cargo. Special economic zones (SEZ), free trade zones (FTZ), and the bonded warehouses are projected to cater significant warehousing needs for the freight moving in and out of the airport shortly.

The market study on the global air freight industry is segmented into transportation, forwarding, and value added business based on service type; domestic and international based on destination type; and perspectives on end users. This study covers technological trends, Regional Analysis, and government regulations regarding the market.

Key Developments

May 2018: UPS Airlines is launching a new regular non-stop flight from its Worldport global air hub in Louisville to Dubai, which improves the time-in transit from South and North America to the key destinations in the Middle East. Furthermore, the company plans to take role as official logistics partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Major Players

FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., The Emirates Group, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Cargolux Airlines International S.A, China Airlines Ltd, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd, Qatar Airways Company QCSC, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd (ANA), and others.

Global Air Freight Industry Report Summary

Metrics

Details

Industry

Global Air Freight Industry

Study Period

2014-2023

Market Size in 2017

Provided in the Full Report

Market Size in 2023

Provided in the Full Report

Growth Rate

Provided in the Full Report

Key Developments

May 2018: UPS Airlines is launching a new regular non-stop flight from its World port global air hub in Louisville to Dubai

Companies Covered

FedEx, United Parcel Service, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways, Cargolux.

Report Offerings

Global Air Freight Industry offers latest trends, growth prospects, industry competitiveness, Major Players, segment market share, and forecast to 2023.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13104388

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Air Freight market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Air Freight market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Air Freight market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Air Freight Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Air Freight Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Air Freight Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Air Freight Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Air Freight Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Air Freight Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13104388

8. Global Air Freight Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Zirconium Silicate Market 2020: Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Electric Rebar Processing Machines Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Cell Washer Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engine Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

Wireless Asset Management Market 2020: Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2025

High Temperature Energy Storage Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Global Motion Sickness Products Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Thrombophilia Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Quartz Surfaces Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Pelargonic Acid Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Automotive Smart Cockpit Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024