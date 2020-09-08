Global Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Aluminium Foil Packaging” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Aluminium Foil Packaging industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Aluminium Foil Packaging Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13100664

The aluminum foil packaging market was valued at USD 18.912 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.166 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.27%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Aluminium packaging provides complete protection against moisture, light, oxygen, and bacteria. The flexibility of the aluminum to form any shape has made it the most versatile packaging material in the world. A key benefit of using aluminum in the packaging industry is that aluminum packaging materials can be 100% recycled and reused an infinite number of times. More than 60% of the aluminum used in the packaging sector is processed to foil or thin strips. Food and beverage can account for more than 20% of this production. A significant part of foil and sheets are also used in the making of flexible tubes and aerosol cans. The lightweight of the aluminum foil helps the manufacturers to transport more cans or any other aluminum packed goods at a single go. This is an eco-friendly process and saves a lot of transportation costs to the company.

Food and Beverages Industry Holds the Largest Share

Due to the high availability of substitutes in the food and beverages industry, packaging and quality of the product have always been a critical competitive factor. This is one of the primary reasons why food and beverages manufacturers invest more than 11% of the revenue on the packaging. Dry foods like aromatic herbs and spices are best preserved when packed in aluminum packaging medium. Lined cartons are the most favorable packaging method for many dry food products. Latest innovations in packing like the cylindrical design for an easy to open packaging mechanism, protective membranes under a plastic reclosable lid for repeated usage and perforated top seam for easy opening are revolutionizing aluminum foil packaging in the food industry.

The recent marketing strategies that involve promoting brands on food packages which are very common in the food products sold to children require the composition of more than one packaging material so that it is flexible for printing promotional ads. This leads to a considerable increase in the demand for aluminum foil packaging in the food industry.

Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Demand

Asia-Pacific region accommodates the vast population in the world. China and India, most populist countries around the globe, prevail in Asia-Pacific. China has about 4 billion households followed by India with about 2.5 billion households. Such high number of households consume a considerable amount of consumer goods ranging from toothpaste to canned food, increase the demand for aluminum foil packaging in the region. Other factors adding to the need for aluminum foil packaging in the region are urbanization in the developing countries, food exports, and aging population.

Countries like India and China are a significant hub of spices, tea and coffee products. India is the fifth largest exporter of coffee in the world. To lock the natural aroma of coffee, aluminum is the best-preferred packaging material. Ready to eat food in urban lifestyle of countries with most of their population living in the cities also increase the demand for aluminum foil packaging. It is estimated that more than 21.8% of the people living in rural areas of Asia-Pacific have an average age of 65 years. This adds up to the demand for aluminum foil packaging in the pharmaceutical industry to cater to the medical needs of these elderly population.

Key Developments in the Market

• May 2017 – Amcor acquired Plasticos Team S.A.S. from Team Foods Colombia S.A., a leading food producer in Colombia. The acquisition enables Amcor to build on the company’s position in Colombia and enhances its existing capabilities and product offering in the region.

• December 2017 – Novelis announced its investment of USD 4.5 million in Warren facility, which is dedicated to applying coatings to rolled aluminum sheets. It is expecting to provide versatile pretreatments and improve the product’s efficiency and reduce the costs.

• September 2017- Tetra Pak International invested EUR 30 million for upgrading factory in Denton production. The company is making these upgrades to support the growth of its business in the United States and Canada. The new equipment is probably to be in production by the end of 2018.

• September 2017- Crown Holdings Inc. announced to build a new plant for beverage cans in Valencia, Spain for production of aluminum beverage cans. This production establishment is aimed to meet the high demand of local manufacturers in the country.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13100664

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Aluminium Foil Packaging market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Aluminium Foil Packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Aluminium Foil Packaging market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Aluminium Foil Packaging Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Aluminium Foil Packaging Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Aluminium Foil Packaging Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13100664

8. Global Aluminium Foil Packaging Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Glycol Dehydration Units Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Global Zirconium Silicate Market 2020: Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Electric Rebar Processing Machines Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

New Report of Global FFP3 Face Masks Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities

Braze Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

Global King Oyster Mushroom Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

Global Impression Materials Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

Touchless Sensing Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global Rubber Latex Thread Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024

Construction Stone Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

ESD Stackable Boxes Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024