Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

There is a continuous growth in "Ampoules and Blister Packaging" Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Ampoules and Blister Packaging industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications.

The global ampoules and blister packaging market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.49%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market covers the ampoules and blister packaging solutions used by the consumer goods, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food industries.

The rising need for product safety through tamper-evident packaging from manufacturers, consumer, and regulatory organizations, have been instrumental in the adoption of ampoules and blister packaging across the pharmaceutical and food industry. Use of innovative technologies in ampoules and blisters, such as radio frequency identification tags (RFIT), deployed with a seal applied outside the packaging, are growing, owing to the potential to provide individual security throughout supply chains. Also, the expansion of rural healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the ampoules and blister packaging market over the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Product Safety and Protection

The growing demand for product safety and quality in the pharmaceutical and food industries, coupled with the rising compliances by the FDA, such as the CPG Sec. 450.500, which requires providing visible evidence to consumers that tampering has occurred, has been driving the need for tamper-evident packaging. This has enabled security throughout the product’s lifecycle, including after purchase by a consumer. The light and UV penetration concerns have led to the increase in usage of ampoules bottles in the pharmaceutical industry. These bottles provide maximum protection from different wavelengths of light and are mandated in case of many drugs. Blister and ampoules packaging, being the most used form of TEP, has thus found an increased demand across various industry verticals, as it provides packaging that cannot be removed or re-applied without leaving obvious visible evidence, unlike TRP.

Europe expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

The increasing incorporation of sustainable materials, like green plastics and other biodegradable materials in the manufacturing of ampoules and blisters, is likely to provide a significant momentum to the European ampoules and blisters market in the near future. This ready-to-use packaging solution facilitates pharmaceutical companies to react faster to new industry trends without building specific manufacturing capabilities. To serve the growing demand, major companies like SCHOTT invested EUR 12 million in a newly established manufacturing plant in Russia, which approximately serves 500 million vials and ampoules every year.

The European community has stronger environmental incentives to use ampoules and blister packaging, because of the stringent regulations over the manufactures in using excess material in the packaging system. The use of ampoules and blister packaging allows manufacturers to reduce packages to a minimal size. In Europe, the UK pharmaceutical industry is one of the major engines of innovation and research. The industry spends billions on R&D and employs vast numbers for highly skilled R&D roles. These massive investments and proportion of skilled workers employed show how the United Kingdom is building up the pipeline of medicines and future drugs. These active investments can be seen as an excellent opportunity for the growth of ampoules and blister packaging market in the country.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare expected to Hold the Major Market Share

Strengthening compliance rates is a goal of the pharmaceutical industry, and ampoules and blister packaging has been shown to have a positive effect on patient compliance and medication adherence. Moreover, ampoules and blisters are highly valued for protective properties, adaptability, and cost effectiveness, and requirements of the pharmaceutical & healthcare packaging industry. However, owing to increasing diseases and infections, the demand for ampoules and blisters are compelling the manufacturers, to venture into new machinery to increase the production of the ampoules and blisters, thus, creating a major investment challenge for them.

Key Developments in the Market

• July 2017 – Klöckner Pentaplast Group acquired LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited and all its subsidiaries. LINPAC is a prominent film producer and converter for food packaging in Europe. The acquisition was aimed at enabling KPG to expand its technological capabilities and presence into the food industry and the rigid and flexible film market, and to develop offerings in end markets, such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and consumer and industrial products.

• January 2018 – Perlen Packaging, the packaging division of the CPH Group, acquired Sekoya Indústria e Comércio. The acquisition is aimed at increasing the supply flexibility and also to enable the company to serve the Latin American market faster and more efficiently.

Major Players: AMCOR LIMITED, BEMIS COMPANY INC., WESTROCK COMPANY, CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GMBH, SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY, SCHOTT AG, J. PENNER CORPORATION, GERRESHEIMER AG, KLOCKNER PENTAPLAST GROUP, E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, NIPRO CORPORATION, PERLEN PACKAGING, AND JAMES ALEXANDER CO., amongst others

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

