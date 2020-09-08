Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

Global “Angina Pectoris Drugs” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Angina Pectoris Drugs Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Angina Pectoris Drugs industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Overview

The angina pectoris drugs market is expected to register a growth rate of about 3.5% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. In the hospital settings, particularly emergency department, the chest pain is among the most common complaints. In the past one decade, there has been a significant shift towards technological advancements through improved biomarkers, increased emphasis on shared patient medical decision making and better novel drug delivery systems. As per the geographical analysis, North America is among the most lucrative region for this market, owing to the increased burden of cardiac disorders, the presence of major pharmaceutical manufacturers and better healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing Burden of Lifestyle Diseases Boosts the Angina Pectoris Drugs Market

Lifestyle diseases and their chronic nature is among the pivotal reason for the high cardiovascular-related disorders globally. As per the Nesia Foundation Hospital, globally, about 14.2 million people between the age group 30-69 years, die prematurely from lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, arteriosclerosis, high cholesterol, stroke, nephritis, cancer and several others. As per several published data on lifestyle-related diseases, women have more atypical signs of heart attack more often than men. In addition, in several cases, there is increased misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis which eliminate the likeliness to receive immediate life-saving treatment of primary angioplasty and stents. The increasing burden of lifestyle diseases directly impacts the socio-economic aspects of nations globally, where appropriate actions for their management is the need of the moment. Thus, increasing burden of lifestyle diseases majorly drives the demand and need for angina pectoris drugs market.

Other driving factors include technological advancements towards personalized cardiovascular medicines, and augmentation of novel drug delivery systems.

Increased Use of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Limits the Angina Pectoris Drugs Market

For a large number of progressive heart diseases, the drug therapy is limited. The patients with advanced stages of heart diseases such as early-stage heart failure, often shift towards the mechanical circulatory support, which has resulted in the high use of minimally invasive surgeries. In number of chronic cardiovascular diseases, once the chronic condition extends beyond a certain limit, large section of population shift towards use of mechanical devices support system such as radiological imaging, ultrasound, computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. With increasing used of surgical use, the requirement of drug therapies declines eventually, which restricts the overall growth of the angina pectoris drugs market for variety of cardiovascular diseases.

North America is expected to Retain Dominance in Angina Pectoris Drugs Market

North America is the major region for the angina pectoris drugs market, over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The high awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases, increased burden of lifestyle diseases across US and Canada, high healthcare expenditure, better healthcare infrastructure, good reimbursement policies, and involvement of several major pharmaceutical companies in awareness campaigns across the region are some of the vital factors for the growth of angina pectoris drugs market. There is high support in form of funding such as recently in 2018, Pfizer Canada, donated USD 100,000 to support the awareness campaign for heart diseases and stroke in women across Canada. The increasing community partnerships and high manufacturing support of pharmaceuticals from the emerging markets shows high consumption of these drugs which is expected to be high over the forecast period. Thus, North America is the major revenue generating region, over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• Aug 2018: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched Kapspargo Sprinkle (metoprolol succinate) extended-release capsules in the US, for the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension, angina pectoris and heart failure.

• Nov 2017: Navamedic ASA entered into long term collaboration for distribution of GoNitro, powder formulation for acute relief from an attack or prophylaxis of angina pectoris in the Nordic region.

Major Players: AMGEN, BAYER, ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, GILEAD, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, MERCK & CO., INC., NOVARTIS AG, OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD, PFIZER, and SANOFI, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Rest of Western Europe, Poland, Russia, The Czech Republic, Rest of Central Europe, India, China, Australia, Japan, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

