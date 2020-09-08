Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2020: Global Size, Trends, Potential Growth and Key Factors Forecast to 2027

The global artificial intelligence market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other artificial intelligence market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report:

Alphabet (Google Inc)

Apple Inc

Baidu

IBM Corporation

IPsoft

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc

NVIDIA

Qlik Technologies Inc

Verint Systems Inc

“The Natural Language Processing Segment to Witness Growth Driven by Extensive Usage of AI”

The report classifies the global artificial intelligence (AI) market on the basis of components, technology, industry vertical, and geography. In terms of technology, the market is divided into machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and others. Out of these, the natural language processing segment is expected to gain the highest share of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period. This will occur because of the application of AI techniques in analyzing natural language in spoken as well as written forms.

Regional Analysis for Artificial Intelligence Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Artificial Intelligence Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Artificial Intelligence Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

