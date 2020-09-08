Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market size was USD 21.32 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 45.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

We have updated Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Assisted reproductive technologies, also known as assisted reproductive treatment refer to the techniques that are used to treat infertility. These treatments cover a wide spectrum of procedures depending upon the cause of infertility. Techniques that are frequently used to treat such conditions include, in-vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination (AI-IUI), frozen embryo transfer (FET), and gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT). Assisted reproductive technologies involve procedures in which both eggs and embryos are handled and do not comprise of a therapy which only uses pills.

The demand for assisted reproductive technology is being driven by multiple factors, such as increasing prevalence of infertility owing to changing lifestyle, rising stress level among general population, and increasing government initiatives to support fertility services. Furthermore, introduction to advanced assisted reproductive technologies, such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), GIFT, and frozen embryo transfer (FET), supported by strong clinical results, are propelling the fertility services market growth.

However, the high cost associated with the treatment and socio-ethical stigma regarding the procedures are some of the major factors limiting the adoption of these technologies in the global market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), most women in the emerging countries cannot afford infertiliy services due to its high cost.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Infertility Globally is Accelerating the Growth of Market

Increasing prevalence of infertility, especially in countries, such as China, the U.S., the U.K., and India is expected to fuel the demand of ART. According to a data published by the National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG), in 2018, around 6.7% of women aged between 15 to 44 years were suffering from infertility in the U.S. Additionally, there is a higher prevalence of infertility among the male population globally, which is projected to further fuel the growth of the fertility services market. For instance, according to a data published in the Oxford Journals, one in ten men in the U.K., aged between 16 years to 74 years, has experienced infertility. The shift towards sedentary lifestyle, rising stress level, and obesity among general population are some of the major factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of infertility. Thus, it is expected to propel the demand for ART technologies worldwide. Also, various governments and non-profit organizations in the developed and emerging countries are actively involved in supporting the general population with an aim to provide fertility treatments at affordable costs. Hence, such initiatives are anticipated to drive the assisted reproductive technology market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Technique Outlook

In Vitro Fertilization Segment to Dominate: Persistent Advancements Will Favor Growth

Among techniques, in vitro fertilization (IVF) segment dominated the ART market in 2018 owing to its high procedural success rate and continuous advancements that satisfy the demand of patients. For instance, earlier, sperms were injected to elevate the success rate of IVF. But nowdays, time lapse imaging system is used by which, an image of the egg division is obtained. Hence, introduction to such advanced technologies in the IVF treatment are some of the ART market trends projected to fuel the adoption of fertility services during the forecast period.

On the other hand, frozen embryo transfer (FET) accounted for the second largest assisted reproductive technology market share, owing to the increasing prevalence of infertility worldwide and demand for high success rate. This procedure provide an opportunity to the patient to try again after an unsuccessful fresh IVF cycle and is comparatively low cost. It also eliminates a few steps of fresh IVF which provides faster results to the patients.

The others segment includes techniques, namely, gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT) and zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT). GIFT is an assisted reproductive procedure which involves removing a womans eggs, mixing it with sperm, and placing it directly into the fallopian tube. Whereas, in ZIFT, the fertilized embryo is transferred into the uterus. Both these procedures are proved to be effective in many cases and are thus, anticipated to increase the demand for assisted reproductive technologies during the foreacast period.

By Procedure Outlook

Fresh Non-donor Segment to Grow Stoked by High Success Rate Procedures

In terms of procedure, fertility services market can be segmented into fresh donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor, and frozen non-donor. The fresh non-donor segment is projected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. Globally, the increasing prevalence of infertility, combined with the high success rate of procedures using fresh eggs or embryos, are factors attributing to the dominance of this segment. For instance, according to a study conducted in 2017 and published in the Oxford Journals, out of all the fertility cycles, an estimated 19.0% would result in live birth if the used egg is never frozen.

However, the frozen non-donor segment holds the second position in the procedure segment owing to its low cost as compared to the cycles that use fresh eggs or embryos. The other segments included in the procedures are fresh donor and frozen donor which is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By End User Outlook

Fertility Clinics Held the Highest Share Among End User Segment in 2018

On the basis of end user, the assisted reproductive technology market can be segmented into fertility clinics and hospitals. The fertility clinics segment is anticipated to have a dominant ART market share during the forecast period. The dominance is attributed to an increasing number of procedures and the presence of doctors who are specialized in assisted reproductive technologies. The segment is also projected to grow at a faster pace in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of registered fertility clinics in the emerging countries, such as China, Japan, and India.

On the other hand, hospitals accounted for a comparatively lower share of the market in 2018. Decreased adoption of technologically advanced techniques and systems by these settings, along with inadequate services for patients are some of the major factors leading to moderate growth of this segment in the global ART market.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe generated USD 8.78 billion ART market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of infertility with higher demand for ART procedures are the major factors responsible for the dominance of this region in the global fertility services market. Countries, namely, Spain, Denmark, the U.K, Germany, and France are the most active nations for fertility services in Europe and are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. For instance, according to the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, in Spain, every year 140,909 ART treatment cycles are performed.

Europe Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Size, 2018

North America is anticipated to regester a significant CAGR during the forecast period. For instance, according to a report released by the U.S Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), an estimated 1 million babies were born in the U.S. between 1987 and 2015 through the use of IVF or other ART technologies. Thus, the increasing adoption of fertility services among the patients in the U.S. is anticipated to drive the growth of the assisted reproductive technologies (ART) market. Besides, the increasing disposable income and higher utilization of technologically advanced services are expected to fuel the adoption of fertility services in this region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to register a higher CAGR by the end of 2026 owing to the rapidly increasing prevalence of infertility and reduced socio-ethical stigma among the population. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India is estimated to be in between 3.9% to 16.8%. Also, the emerging market in some countries, such as China, Australia, and Japan is expected to contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also anticipated to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to the developing health care infrastructure and increasing prevalence of infertility.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Bloom IVF Centre, European Sperm Bank, and Others Focus on Offering Cost-effective Products

Players, namely, Bloom IVF Centre, European Sperm Bank, and California Cryobank are the leading providers of fertility services globally. The presence of strong and diversified services portfolio, along with a wide operating network are few of the primary factors attributed to the dominance of these players in the global market. Along with the strong portfolio and network, the key players are also emphasizing on providing technologically advanced and cost efficient range of ART in the market. For instance, in January 2018, Apollo Hospital group launched its first fully dedicated fertility centre in Chennai, India. Such initiatives by the players are projected to drive the growth of fertility services market in the emerging countries during the forecast period. Other players engaged in the assisted reproductive technologies market are Monash IVF Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute and INVO Bioscience.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

Bloom IVF Centre

California Cryobank

CARE Fertility

Monash IVF Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

European Sperm Bank

INVO Bioscience

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Other Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the assisted reproductive technologies (ART) market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Technique

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Artificaial Insemination (AI-IUI)

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

By Procedure

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-donor

By End User

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2018: GI Partners acquired California Cryobank (CCB) and Cord Blood Registry (CBR) with an aim to become a leading player of the stem cell storage and reproductive tissue services markets.

April 2019: Silverfleet Capital Partners acquired a major stake of CARE Fertility with an aim to diversify its product portfolio and strengthen its market position.

July 2019: Monash IVF Group acquired Fertility Solutions, a Queensland based provider of fertility services in order to increase its global presence.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580