Global Atopic Dermatitis Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview

The atopic dermatitis market is expected to register a growth rate of about 7.8% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Atopic dermatitis also known as atopic eczema is often related to just a ‘skin condition’ as a misconception, where people think that it can be dealt on their own. However, it impacts the patient life physically and emotionally. Its market mostly consist of topical treatment, steroids and calcineurin inhibitors, which is primarily driven by increasing burden of allergic reactions including food allergy, rising campaigns for awareness as well as high R&D in this field. The Regional Analysis demonstrated North America to be a dominant market for atopic dermatitis, primarily owing to higher treatment awareness among the target population, early adoption of novel medications and better reimbursement policies.

Increasing Burden of Allergic Reactions Drives Atopic Dermatitis Market

Allergy plays a significant role in patients with atopic dermatitis. The disease mostly flares up when the patient is around the things that cause allergic reactions. It is particularly common in infants as well as children, estimated to be about 10-20% having eczema, as mentioned under the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. The food allergy is essentially a highly debatable from decades in atopic dermatitis, with some common food includes milk, egg and soy. There are several literatures which provides evidences that commonly exacerbate atopic dermatitis. The malfunction in the immune system of human body due to asthma is also among the major cause for atopic dermatitis. In addition, skin irritants because of certain soaps, detergents, perfumes etc. are some of the factors. Thus, the allergic reactions particularly due to food is one major factor increasing the burden of atopic dermatitis and drives this market.

Other factors driving this market are rich pipeline portfolio with products in advanced stages of clinical development, increasing government funds to support research for this disease, and rising campaigns to raise eczema awareness.

Treatment Cost Variations Limits Patient Access Hindering the Atopic Dermatitis market.

Atopic Dermatitis is often associated with increased physician visits, emergency departments visits and hospitalizations. According to a 2013 study reported in US Pediatric Dermatology, the inpatient services included a significantly high percentage of AD population, which suggested that it is not only an ambulatory diseases in the US. In emerging markets such as India, AD causes a considerable consumption of financial resources in India as the treatment is often self-funded. The cost of care is even higher with rising chronic physical illness and severely ill-patients. Often, in short term, the seriousness of disease is undermined which further stigmatizes and isolates patients, which indirectly makes it easier for the insurer to block access to medicines desperately required by patients. The higher disease severalty was related to greater clinical and economic burden. Thus, it is one of the major hindrances for the growth of atopic dermatitis market.

Another major restraint covered in the scope of the study is serious side effects associated with certain therapeutic drugs.

North America Expected to Retain Dominance in Revenue Share for the Atopic Dermatitis Market.

North America is expected to provide high business for the atopic dermatitis market, over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The factors such as high treatment awareness among the patient population across US and Canada, healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of novel medications, better reimbursement policies and increasing business partnerships of pharmaceutical companies with contract research organizations in the emerging markets helps lucrative nature of this market in North America. Though both countries deal with heavy healthcare expenditure, there are increasing number of campaigns organized each years by certain foundations, such as PAN Foundation, National Eczema Associations and pharmaceutical companies along with grants.

Key Developments in the Atopic Dermatitis Market

• Jul 2018: Novartis entered into an exclusive license agreement with biotech companies Galapagos NV, Mechelen and MorphoSys AG, Munich, for exclusive global development and marketing rights to MOUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina06, a novel antibody.

• Jul 2018: Vasomune Therapeutics and AnGes, Inc collaborated to advance innovative platform with vascular dysfunction.

Major Players: ABBVIE, ALLERGAN PLC, BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC., BAYER AG, ENCORE DERMATOLOGY INC., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG, LEO PHARMA A/S, NOVARTIS AG, PFIZER INC., AND SANOFI, among others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

