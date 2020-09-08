Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

Global “Baby Food Packaging” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Baby Food Packaging Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Baby Food Packaging Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Baby Food Packaging industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global baby food packaging market was valued at USD 54.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 81.86 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.12%, during 2018 – 2023. Baby food packaging products are specially designed for packaging food material for infants and toddlers. The scope of this study is limited to bottles, metal cans, cartons, jars, and pouches made by plastic, paper, metal, and glass. The study also covers different baby food products like liquid milk formula, dried baby food, powder milk formula, and prepared baby food.

High birth rate, increasing consumer awareness, and increasing number of working women are the factors driving the demand for baby food packaging solutions. The growing consumer preference for eco-friendly pouch packaging has increased the adoption for flexible packaging. Another factor augmenting the need for packaging solutions is the innovation led by baby food manufacturers, to meet varying consumer needs. Companies are increasingly using sustainable and recyclable packaging materials. They are constantly looking for green, innovative, and recyclable alternatives of normal packaging. A significant growth in the middle class has opened new opportunities in the baby food packaging market, as the need for products that are compatible with a working woman’s schedule is growing.

Increasing Rate of Working Women is the Major Driver for the Market

Increasing number of the working women population is significantly affecting the market. For example, since 2011, employment of women in the Middle East & African region has increased to 41.2%, which not only includes women working for various companies, but also an increase in the number of entrepreneurs, who are setting up their own businesses. Furthermore, high birth rate, coupled with the increasingly busy lifestyles, due a to rise in the number of working women, is set to continue to fuel the demand for baby food packaging. In addition, consumers’ desire to see more on-the-go options and convenience functionality in baby food products, has stimulated product developments.

Plastic is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

The lightweight attributes of plastic containers over the equivalent glass jar, makes them suitable for on-the-move parents, which is favoring plastic in baby food packaging. In powder milk formula, the launch of single-serve plastic sachets, for instance, by the Enfamil brand, indicates the busy life of working parents and thus, increases the importance toward ready nutrition products. To curb the demand for eco-friendly baby food products, packaging companies are opting plastics, such as PET and PVC, that do not affect the packaged food. Eco-conscious parents are predominantly choosing baby food that is packaged in plastic barrier bags and pouches, because these materials are recyclable and landfill-friendly. Flexible packaging for baby food is considered as a much better option than traditional jars by packaging companies, as it guarantees safety and freshness of products.

Key Developments in the Market:

• October 2017 – Paleo baby food recently started packing food in pouches. Pouch graphic design is expected to make it look like real adult food, rather than the cartoon style of most baby foods, reflecting that children should be treated with respect and dignity.

Major Players: ARDAGH GROUP, AMCOR LTD., MONDI GROUP, BEMIS COMPANY, INC., REXAM PLC, RPC GROUP, WINPAK LTD, APTAR GROUP, INC., SONOCO, SILGAN HOLDINGS INC., TETRA LAVAL, DS SMITH PLC, CAN-PACK SA, and PROLAMINA PACKAGING, amongst others.

Major Regions: – Argentina, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Qatar, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, UK, US

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Baby Food Packaging market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Baby Food Packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Baby Food Packaging market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Baby Food Packaging Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Baby Food Packaging Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Baby Food Packaging Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Baby Food Packaging Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Baby Food Packaging Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Baby Food Packaging Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Baby Food Packaging Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

