Global Blister Packaging Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Global "Blister Packaging" Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Blister Packaging Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Blister Packaging industry.

The global blister packaging market was valued at USD 16.71 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 24.21 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.31%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market covers the blister packaging solutions used by the consumer goods, pharmaceutical and food industry.

The rising need for product safety through tamper evident packaging from manufacturers, consumer, and regulatory organizations, have been instrumental in the adoption of blister packaging across the pharmaceutical and food industry.

Rising Need Tamper Evident Packaging for Product Safety

The growing demand for product safety and quality in the pharmaceutical and food industry coupled with the rising compliances by the FDA such as the CPG Sec. 450.500 which requires providing visible evidence to consumers that tampering has occurred, has been driving the need for tamper evident packaging. This has enabled security throughout the product’s lifecycle including after purchase by a consumer. Blister packaging being the most used form of TEP has thus found an increased demand across various industry verticals, as it provides a packaging that cannot be removed or re-applied without leaving obvious visible evidence unlike TRP.

Europe To Hold A Significant Market Share

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry occupies the dominant share of the blister packaging market in Europe. The consumer goods sector is also expected to contribute a significant market share over the forecast period. Innovations in the packaging process, like providing unit-dose blister packs over traditional methods of packing pharmaceutical products and the assurance of product/packaging integrity including shelf life of each dose, is expected to boost the blister packaging market over the forecast period.

The European region has stronger environmental incentives to use blister packaging particularly in the consumer goods, food and industrial sector because of the stringent regulations over the manufactures in using the excess material into the packaging system. Blister packaging allows manufacturers to reduce packages to a minimal size. All these factors have contributed to the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare To Hold a Major Market Share

Strengthening compliance is a goal of the pharmaceutical industry, and blister packaging has proven to have a positive effect on patient compliance and medication adherence. The outbreak of new diseases, focus on population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and growth in OTC drugs, have augmented the growth of the blister packaging market. Increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to produce more medicines to be made available for patients, due to a rise in diseases, and stricter governmental regulations against counterfeit drugs are among the major factors driving the market. Blister packaging offers an easy method of anti-counterfeit systems, like banknote authentication system and others. Thus, driving manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to shift to flexible packaging to adhere to regulations and also cater to the consumer demand for security in packaging.

The key players in this market include: AMCOR Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Westrock Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Sonoco Products Company., Klockner Pentaplast Group, E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Tekni-Plex, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Nosco Inc., Perlen Packaging and The DOW Chemical Company

Key Developments in the Market

• July 2017 – Klöckner Pentaplast Group acquired LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited and all its subsidiaries. LINPAC is a prominent film producer and converter for food packaging in Europe. The acquisition is aimed at enabling KPG to expand their technological capabilities and presence into the food industry and the rigid and flexible film market, and to develop offerings in end markets such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, consumer and industrial products.

• January 2018 – Perlen Packaging the packaging division of the CPH Group, acquired Sekoya Indústria e Comércio. The acquisition aimed at increasing the supply flexibility and also to enable the company to serve the Latin American market faster and more efficiently.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina

