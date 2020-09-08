Global Blockchain Technology Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Top Manufacturers with Size, Share, Segments, Drivers and Challenges

The global blockchain technology market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other blockchain technology market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Blockchain Technology Market Research Report:

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

Deloitte

The Linux Foundation

Altoros

Consensus

VironIT

Bits, Inc (Tendermint, Inc.)

Schvey, Inc. (Axoni)

Fintech & Blockchain Software House.

In 2017, IBM was the leading organization in the global Blockchain technology market. In terms of deployment, the proof of concept segment is gaining traction and is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2025. Growth witnessed in this segment is backed by the high need for transparent transactions across industries such as healthcare, retail and BFSI.

“Increasing Demand for Secure Blockchain Technology to Guarantee Growth at Promising Rate”

“Government initiated awareness programs regarding benefits of blockchain technology among undeveloped nations is anticipated to fuel the demand in the global blockchain technology market, said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Increasing adoption of e-financial services and rapid adoption of the blockchain technology in developed nations are expected to drive the global blockchain technology market during the forecast period.

The increasing number of new blockchain products and their approval grants is also anticipated to act as a driving factor for the global Blockchain technology market.

Regional Analysis for Blockchain Technology Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Blockchain Technology Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Blockchain Technology Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

