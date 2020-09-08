Global Bulk Container Packaging Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

Global “Bulk Container Packaging” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Bulk Container Packaging Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Bulk Container Packaging Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Bulk Container Packaging industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global bulk container packaging market was valued at USD 3.03 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.31 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.81%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The sheer volume of resources and products being transported across the world is a strong indicator of how important the global bulk container packaging market is. Bulk container packages are transported in a range of vehicles, from humongous cargo ships to even super long monster truck trailers. Transportation plays the most crucial role in the supply chain operations, as it allows the movement of goods from the place where it is manufactured, to the place where it is ordered. Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions.

Transportation costs are considered the largest part of the total cost, hence there is a rising requirement for more innovative and cost-effective bulk container packaging solutions, to reduce the transportation costs on the whole. Flexible bulk packaging is expected to register a rapid growth than rigid bulk packaging. Improvements in flexible bulk packaging are generally led by film wrap and flexible intermediate bulk containers. Owing to its increased use in securing pallets and various packaging formats during shipment, film wrap is expected to show a positive growth. Correspondingly, the increase in the usage of films for bundling bulk and multipack items in retail settings,for instance in warehouse-style stores, is driving the growth of the market. In rigid bulk packaging, RIBCs and material handling containers are expected to grow at a faster rate, when compared to the established drums and pails.

Increasing Demand in the Oil and Petroleum Industry is Driving the Market

The increased demand in the oil and petroleum industry across the world is a major driver of the global bulk container packaging market. Bulk containers, being reusable and very durable, have a high operational value and incredible cost-efficiency. This, along with the increased trade in the global wine and beverages industry, is driving the global market. However, the highly-volatile costs of raw materials and stringent regulatory policies are significant restraints to the growth of this market. An improved trade relationship among the BRICS nations has had a positive and significant impact on the market for global bulk container packaging.

RIBC Type is the Fastest Growing Segment

Growth of plastic body RIBCs will continue to outrun the average in rigid bulk packaging industry, as plastic body RIBCs are foraying into various bulk packaging applications and is gaining a steady preference over smaller bulk containers. Gains for plastic body RIBCs will reflect the inherent advantages of these containers, including extended reusability, ease of handling, loading, filling, and dispensing, improved space utilization and design features that facilitate loading and unloading, or improve drainage. Higher costs associated with tracking, cleaning, and reuse of RIBCs will be the drawbacks preventing faster growth.

APAC is the Fastest Growing Region with the Largest Market Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Although China is a major producer of FIBCs, much of the output has been designated for export markets. Strong gains in manufacturing activity, personal income levels, and consumer expenditures, combined with continued urbanization of the population, will continue to boost the demand for packaged goods in China. Additionally, increased exports of Chinese goods to more advanced consumer economies will create a need for more (quantitatively) and higher-quality packaging. Through 2018, the demand for bulk packaging in China is projected to increase by 8.6% per year and reach more than USD 10 billion, well above both the regional and global averages. All major product types are expected to experience robust gains.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2017 – Glasgow-based Braid Logistics Limited is the first and major logistics organization to achieve ISO 14001 accreditation for its entire distribution management system.

The Major Players include – BRAID LOGISTICS, TRANSOCEAN BULK LOGISTICS, BLT FLEXITANK INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD, BAG CORP., JUMBO BAG CORPORATION, BOXON USA, C.L. SMITH CO., CINCINNATI CONTAINER CO., CONTAINER HANDLING SYSTEMS CORPORATION, EXPORT CORPORATION, FMC TECHNOLOGIES, INC., HBD THERMOID, INC., MEYER INDUSTRIES LIMITED, NATIONAL BULK EQUIPMENT, INC., AND NEW CENTURY PACKAGING SYSTEMS, LLC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

