Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market to Grow by CAGR Of 7% During 2019-2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global cardiac rehabilitation devices market in terms of market segmentation by patient type, by phases,, by devices, by end users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for cardiac rehabilitation devices is estimated to expand at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027 owing to high occurrence of cardiovascular diseases including myocardial infarction, coronary heart diseases and heart failure.

As reported by WHO, around 31% of deaths occurring all over the world are caused due to cardiovascular diseases which includes millions of people every year. The rising awareness among people for the health risks caused by factors such as physical inactivity, unhealthy dietary habits and health conditions such as obesity has led to an increasing demand for the cardiac rehabilitation devices.These devices are also used for speeding up the recovery process of heart as a part of post-surgical care.

The market is segmented by devices into heart rate monitors, blood flow monitors, treadmills, elliptical and others. Out of these segments, treadmills segment is estimated to witness the highest growth and possess the largest market share owing to the high demand for these machines. The increasing fitness programs and participation of people in such activities is anticipated to lead to the growth of this segment.

The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to display the highest growth rate on the back of growing medical advances in the region as well as a higher demand for the devices during the forecast period. The growing population, especially the elderly population, along with an increase in expenditure on healthcare is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the region. The largest market share is estimated to be held by the North America region owing to the high prevalence of various heart risks and diseases in countries such as the United States.

However, the high price of various heart rehabilitation devices can act as a major restraint owing to the fact that the majority of population cannot afford such high expenses, especially after the already expensive cardiac surgeries. The cost of these devices can be lowered in order to make them accessible for more people.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cardiac rehabilitation devices marketwhich includes company profiling of The ScottCare Corporation, BioTelemetry Inc, Amer Sports, OMRON Corporation, Schiller, Scifit, Ergoline GmbH, Ball Dynamics International LLC, Mortara Instrument, Vonco Medical. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cardiac rehabilitation devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

