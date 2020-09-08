Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chillers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Chillers Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chillers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global chillers market size was valued at USD 9.65 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019 -2026).

We have updated Chillers Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The increasing demand for chillers from various industries such as food & beverages, chemical, and, pharmaceutical is expected to drive the growth of the chillers market revenue. Furthermore, the rise in demand of chillers from the industrial sector owing to its reduced energy consumption is resulting in chillers market growth. Evolving government industrial policies is driving the industrialization in developing economies such as India, China, and Thailand. In 2015, China launched Made in China 2025 a plan making innovation its top priority through various initiatives such as modernization and up-gradation of Chinas manufacturing sector. Chinas southern province of Hunan issued a three-year plan for AI sector in 2019. The Chinese minister of industry and information technology in 2019 commented on government planning on reduction of taxes and betterment of intellectual property rights in China Development Forum.

The food & beverage industry is resulting in increasing demand for market. Rising demand for frozen food is driving the global chillers market. Moreover, the upsurge in milk and beverage chillers is expected to drive this market demand in the near future. Ready-to-eat products are equally contributing to the popularity of chillers. Increasing demand for processed food is resulting in the growth of chillers industry. The changing lifestyle patterns of the consumers and convenience is the driving factor for the increasing processed food consumption. The various advantages of processed food including easy preservation and storage; immediate consumption; time-efficient and ease of cooking is expected to drive the processed food market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for refrigeration equipment in the soft-drink and alcoholic beverages industry to preserve products is expected to increase the chillers demand.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Preventive Maintenance Is Resulting In Popularity Of Smart Chillers

The need to incorporate IoT in Chillers has led to the development of connected chillers. Unique features such as preventive maintenance are gaining popularity. The smart chillers offer reduced downtime, fewer disruptions, and long equipment life. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on developing connected chillers. For instance, Johnson collaborated with Microsoft to develop connected services through cloud to get insights on operation. Data analytics, remote monitoring, and diagnostics are expected to be the driving factor of the chillers industry. The smart chillers further prevent problems by quickly responding to emergencies and deteriorating conditions. Thus, the enhanced performance of chillers is resulting in the high demand for smart chillers market.

Increasing Infrastructure Development Is Resulting In Growth Of Chillers Market

The growth in infrastructure, including power, dam and commercial projects is fueling the chillers market growth. For instance, Chinas Belt and Road Initiative is expected to open opportunities for renewable projects. In 2018, the Trump administration released an infrastructure development initiative to modernize countrys infrastructure with investments more than USD 200 billion.

Industrial Development Is Fueling the Chillers Market Growth

Chillers are widely used in industries to maintain the temperature of equipment and surroundings in check. Increasing demand from various industries such as semiconductors, paper & cement industry, medical imaging, blow molding machines, and power generation sector is expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in government initiatives from various countries is resulting in the growth of industrial construction, which in turn is resulting in chillers market growth. For instance, in 2018, Indian government stated in the draft of NPE (National Policy on Electronics), which proposed the development of USD 400 billion of electronic manufacturing industry. Furthermore, the Advanced Manufacturing initiative ESA is attracting interest from European Industry. This initiative is aimed at opening up new avenues in emerging manufacturing technologies concerning infrastructure and high-end technology.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Outlook

Screw Chillers Is Expected To Be The Fastest Growing Product In The Market

Based on type the chillers market is drilled down into Screw Chillers, Scroll Chiller, Centrifugal Chillers and, Others.

Screw chillers are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global market. The various features such as cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and high efficiency are resulting in product popularity. Moreover, the increasing demand from industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverages, and automotive sector is expected to drive the market in the near future. The environmentally conscious consumers are readily adopting screw compressors owing to its eco-friendly refrigerant. For example, Hitachi introduced the Semi-Hermetic Twin-Screw compressor, which uses eco-friendly refrigerant R134a. Moreover, features such as low noise, low vibration, and user-friendly touch panels are specifically designed to cover all operations from process applications in factories to air conditioning of buildings.

Centrifugal Chillers Is Expected To Show Significant Growth In The Market

Centrifugal Chillers are commonly used for large space cooling applications such as buildings, universities, government buildings, and airports. Thus, manufacturers are continuously innovating in centrifugal chillers. For example, in 2018, Daikin launched its advanced centrifugal oil-free water-cooled inverter chiller series with magnetic bearing technology. DZ chiller series comes with 32% footprint reduction as compared to old series and low noise solution with a dedicated soundproof cabinet for the compressor. The application flexibility of the DZ chiller series with various functionalities such as rapid restart, with an automatic transfer switch to backup generator is suitable for data center applications. Furthermore, the manufacturers are focusing on capacities less than 300TR. For instance, Danfoss Turbocor compressors range from 40 to 400 TR capacity.

By Application Outlook

Petrochemicals & Chemicals Segment Is Resulting In The Growth Of Chillers Market

Based on the applications, the report scope is segmented into Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical & Others.

The petrochemical industry is expected to observe a significant growth in the near future. The increasing demand from end-users for oil, gasoline and petroleum products such as olefins, including propylene, ethylene, and aromatics is resulting in the growth of the petrochemical industry. The demand for petrochemicals and its derivatives in various applications such as pharmaceutical, tires and paint sectors. According to sources the global petrochemical sector was valued at more than USD 530 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow around 8% in the near future. Chillers are playing a significant role in maintaining the equipment temperatures in petrochemical sector. Cefic (European Chemical Industry Council) the world chemical sales in 2017 were valued at USD 3,879.48 billion, with a year on year growth of 4.6%. Thus the increase in petrochemicals & chemical demand, in turn, is expected to result in the chillers market growth.

Plastic Industry Is Driving The Chillers Demand Around The Globe

Chillers form a crucial part of the plastic industry for plastic extrusion and injection mold cooling. The increasing demand for plastic materials from daily use products such as toys, food packaging, and consumer electronic products. Rising use of plastic in industrial applications such as building and construction materials is driving the plastic sector which in turn is expected to drive the chillers market. Thus, manufacturers are especially focusing on industry-specific chiller features such as temperature control for temperature-sensitive processes in plastic industry. For instance, Chase Cooling System introduced their QBE Series and CWE Series fluid chillers with an optional hot gas bypass valve for temperature-sensitive processes.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the scope is segmented across five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, which is further categorized into countries.

Asia Pacific dominated the market owing to the increasing demand from China. The cost-effectiveness and ease of installation has resulted in popularity of Chillers in Chinas industrial sector. Moreover, the increase in construction projects in Asia is expected to drive the chillers market over the forecast period. The increasing demand from the rise in investments in data centers is expected to result in the growth of chillers market. For instance, in 2019, Equinix a Californian data center provider formed a joint venture of USD 1 billion with Singapore based GIC to operate and build hyper scale data centers in Europe. Furthermore, in 2019, the Australian based property developer Lendlease entered into partnership of USD 1 billion with an institutional investor to build data centers in Asia Pacific.

Europe witness stable growth as a result of chiller replacement demand. The adoption of new technology such as oil-free compressors is expected to result in increase in demand of chillers demand.

North America is expected to show significant growth in chillers demand owing to the increasing demand of various industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, and medical sectors.

Middle East & Africa is expected to observe lucrative growth owing to the increase in construction projects. For example, Saudi Arabia is undergoing the construction of three metro projects in Riyadh and Jeddha which are expected to operate by 2020. Thus, increasing investments in transportation are driving the chillers demand in the near future.

Asia Pacific Chillers Market, 2018

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

The manufacturers are focusing on advancement in technologies to provide customers with highly efficient chillers at low cost, maintenance, noise, and; vibrations. Johnson Controls is expected to be one of the leading players in the industry.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Polaris Industries Australasia

LG Electronics

Midea

Dunham-Bush Americas

Chongqing General Industry Co., Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

The Danfoss Group

Report Coverage

A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the chillers market position across the industries. This market research report provides various key insights such as adoption trend analysis, recent industry developments including mergers & acquisitions, ecosystem analysis, macro, and microeconomics factors, consolidated SWOT analysis, key industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Screw Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Others

By Application

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Rubber

Medical and Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

July 2018: Daikin launched its highly advanced and compact DZ chiller series with eco-friendly R134a and R-1234ze refrigerants.

June 2018: Johnson Controls introduced the YORK YZ Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller fully optimize with next-generation low-global warming potential refrigerants.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Chillers in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580