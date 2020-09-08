Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital PCR market.

The global digital PCR market size was USD 224.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 799.1 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

We have updated Digital PCR Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Digital PCR is a biotechnological advancement of conventional PCR. It is a high-throughput absolute quantitative method that provides a sensitive and reproducible way of measuring the amount of DNA or RNA in a sample. The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders, coupled with new product launches, increasing acquisitions, and the rise in the adoption of dPCR by reference laboratories are the key factors likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in digital PCR are projected to boost the global demand for dPCR products in the upcoming years.

MARKET TRENDS

Shift of Healthcare Providers from Droplet to Chip-based Digital PCR will Drive the Market

The shift from droplet to chip-based digital PCR for diagnosis of various diseases has been pivotal in the advancement of dPCR devices. In commercially available droplet dPCR, the droplets have to be transferred manually, leading to underestimation of the targets. Moreover, these kits also poses a risk of cross-contamination during the transfer of the sample. On the other hand, in chip-based digital polymerase chain reaction, droplets always run in channels, reducing the risk of cross-contamination. This innovation is likely to increase its adoption for the diagnosis of various diseases in near future. Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the growing prevalence of cancer are propelling the shift of healthcare providers for diagnosis of these conditions through chip-based digital PCR devices. This is projected to further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Technological Advancements in dPCR to Boost the Market Growth

Digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the refinement of conventional PCR that can be used to directly quantify and clonally amplify nucleic acids. Increasing research and development activities and growing demand for innovative devices have led to the introduction of various such technologically advanced devices offering great benefits to the Digital PCR market. The introduction of such innovative devices such as droplet, chip-based, beam, and crystal dPCR by key market players is anticipated to drive the global market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of QX ONE Droplet Digital PCR System, which provides an absolute measurement of target DNA molecules with more accuracy, precision, and sensitivity.

Growing Adoption of dPCR Over Real-time PCR to Boost the Market Globally

Digital PCR helps to deliver a complete measure of target nucleic acid molecules than the relative measure achieved from the real-time PCR. This absolute DNA quantification allows for reproducibility, sensitivity, and precision, further enabling researchers to quantify smaller differences and precisely measure minor variants. These advantages are leading to growing adoption of dPCR over conventional and other PCR methods, which is likely to augment the digital PCR market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of Digital PCR Devices and Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries to Hamper Growth

Despite the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders worldwide, and high prevalence of these conditions in emerging countries, the adoption digital polymerase chain reaction techniques is limited in these regions. This is attributable to the lack of awareness about the dPCR and its advanced types in less-developed countries. In addition to this, the high cost of these devices further restricts the market penetration. However, initiatives taken by leading players to enhance the awareness about the availability of dPCR for the diagnosis of various diseases, establishment of strong distribution network, and increased new product launches are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of the market in emerging regions.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Droplet Digital PCR Dominated the Global Market

Based on type, the digital PCR market is segmented into droplet, chip-based, and others. The droplet digital polymerase chain reaction segment dominated the market in 2018. Technological advances along with various new product launches by key players have been instrumental in the dominance of droplet dPCR in the global market. For instance, in August 2018, Merck KGaA launched the BioReliance Droplet dPCR Technology for cell and gene therapy development.

Chip-based digital PCR segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. These dPCR devices overcome the cross-contamination drawback of droplet digital PCR leading to the increasing preference of healthcare providers for chip-based dPCR. This factor is projected to fuel the demand for this dPCR type, and drive the digital polymerase chain reaction market growth during the forecast period.

By Product Analysis

Instruments Segment to Generate the Highest Revenue During the Forecast Period

In terms of product, the market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables. the instruments segment emerged dominant owing to their high costs. The reagents segment held comparatively low market share due to small volumes of reagents required for analysis. However, the segment is expected to grow at a significantly high growth rate owing to growing number of diagnostic procedure globally.

By Indication Analysis

Clinically Proven Effectiveness of dPCR in Infectious Diseases to Aid Dominance of the Segment

In terms of indication, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic disorders, and others. Among them, the infectious diseases segment is anticipated to dominate the dPCR market. The clinically proven potential advantages of droplet dPCR in diagnosis of infectious diseases, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections is a primary reason for the dominance of this segment in the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), dPCR provides a more sensitive, accurate, and reproducible detection of pathogens and is a better choice than real-time polymerase chain reaction for clinical applications.

Oncology is among the other major indication areas for dPCR. Growing prevalence of the condition, along with the introduction of new product launches in the market is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

By End User Analysis

Higher Adoption of dPCR devices by Diagnostic Centers to Enable Dominance of the Segment

Based on end-user, the dPCR market segments include hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, diagnostic centers, and academic & research organizations. The emergence of diagnostic centers for infectious diseases, genetic diseases and other conditions in developed and emerging countries is attracting a large patient pool suffering from chronic and acute conditions. The increasing number of diagnostic centers and favorable reimbursement support provided by these settings are some of the major factors responsible dominance of the segment. These are some of the factors that are responsible for the dominance of this segment throughout the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The dPCR market size in North America stood at USD 96.5 million in 2018. The market in the region is characterized by high prevalence and diagnosis rates for infectious diseases. Besides this, high awareness among patient population towards new diagnostic options and availability of advanced dPCR devices in the region, are helping the region dominate the market. Moreover, the rising incidence of various types of cancer and metabolic diseases requiring advanced diagnosis and therapies are fueling the market growth in Europe. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN 2018, around 4,229,662 new cancer cases were reported in Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growing patient awareness regarding advanced digital polymerase chain reaction devices and new product launches by market players, are projected to drive the digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is currently in nascent stage. However, the developing healthcare infrastructure in these regions and growing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases are projected to increase the demand for the digital polymerase chain reaction products during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Portfolio of Leading Players and Strong Focus on Partnerships and Acquisition to Strengthen Their Market Position

Competition landscape of the digital PCR market is consolidated with few players holding the dominant share. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Sysmex Inostics are some of the leading industry players. A diversified product portfolio of droplet and chip-based digital PCR along with constant innovations by the companies, leading to new product introductions, are prominent factors responsible for the dominance of these companies. Moreover, increasing focus on partnerships and acquisition strategies in the dPCR is likely to attract more digital PCR market revenue in the future.

January 2017 â€“ Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired RainDance Technologies with an aim to expand their product portfolio in dPCR and liquid biopsy.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Stilla Technologies

Fluidigm Corporation

Merck KGaA

JN Medsys

QIAGEN

Other prominent players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

July 2019 â€“ Sysmex Inostics launched OncoBEAM test which uses BEAMing enhanced digital PCR for liquid biopsy for cancer patients.

January 2019 â€“ QIAGEN announced plans for a global launch in 2020 of a new series of digital PCR platforms. This is based on the technology developed by FORMULATRIX combined with QIAGENâ€™s assay development expertise.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the Digital PCR market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Droplet Digital PCR

Chip-based Digital PCR

Others

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Indication

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Organization

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

