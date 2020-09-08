Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

Global “Drinkable Yogurt” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Drinkable Yogurt Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Drinkable Yogurt Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Drinkable Yogurt industry.

The global Drinkable Yogurt market was valued at USD 21.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a double digit CAGR during the forecast period. The global drinkable yogurt sales is expected to cross 17,000 million Kg by 2023 Scope of the market includes pro/prebiotic, functional, and regular yogurt drinks, like Yakult and functional drinking yogurt. Drinkable yogurt fortified with Omega 3, collagen, aelovera, plant sterols, soy isoflavones are classified as functional yogurt. Asia pacific despite of the dominant market is the fastest growing region globally witnessing a CAGR of 14.6%.

Healthy Snacking: The Key Trend

Drinkable Yogurt is considered as a healthier snacking option for adults and children. Increased consumption of probiotic drinks due to its potential digestive health has accelerated the market growth. The recent launch of the new flavor, probiotic combinations, and convenient packaging has driven the drinkable yogurt market. Drinkable yogurt giant Yakult has small pack size of five (5*65 ml), which serves the suitable option for consumers. Benecol, Drinkable yogurt with cholesterol-lowering label claim has gained sales. The product has plant sterols and claims that drinking one bottle a day helps in lowering cholesterol. New drinkable yogurt flavors, such as the savory flavor of vegetables: carrots, beetroot, and tomatoes have become popular among consumers. Consumers are seeking more healthier and natural ingredient in drinkable yogurt, such as stevia instead of bulk sweeteners to reduce calorie.

Asia-Pacific Driving Sales

Asia-Pacific is the dominant market for drinkable yogurt driven by the consumer awareness of probiotic products and supported regulatory environment. The region accounts for a market share of 40% globally. Drinkable yogurt sales started from Japan with the introduction of Yakult in 1935. The supported FOSHU (Foods for Specified Health Uses) regulation in Japan has driven the market. China and India are the fastest growing markets in Asia driven by changing lifestyle, rising income among young population and growing health concern among consumers. Trust among foreign brand has increased significantly, which has encouraged companies to launch new flavors in the market.

The leading drinking yogurt brand Yakult is available in more than 6000 retail stores globally. The company has exclusive distribution channel “Yakult lady home delivery system”, which is active in 13 countries out of 33 countries. The company is focusing towards increasing its presence internationally, such as Europe, which it is not present. Expanding distribution channel, such as convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket in developing countries has given rise to drinkable yogurt sale.

Key Developments

• March 2018 – Alove launched aloe vera drinkable yogurts. The aloe vera Japanese-style drinkable yogurts come in three flavors, including coconut

• February 2018 – DANONE introduced Activia Dailies. The 3.1-ounce yogurt drinks are packed with live and active probiotics, designed for easy probiotics on the go

The global Drinkable Yogurt market is competitive with companies focusing on new product launch and packaging as their key marketing strategy. Companies are focusing on aggressive marketing strategies to promote their products owing to intense competition

The Major Players include – GROUPE DANONE, SA. , YAKULT PHARMACEUTICALS, VITAGEN, amongst others.

Major Regions: – United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

