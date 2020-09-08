Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104478

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Overview

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market is expected to register a growth rate of above 40.0% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is commonly inherited human muscle genetic disease which shows a severe level of progressive muscular dystrophy. The demand for novel drugs and therapies, disease-modifying and mutation-specific therapies are some of the emerging major breakthroughs in DMD treatment market. Based on the demographic analysis, Europe leads the market for the DMD treatment, owing to more drug approvals, combined higher healthcare expenditure, medical tourism and technological advancements for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Rising Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy burden primarily drives the DMD Treatment Market

DMD is among the most frequent genetic rare muscle disorders affecting about 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide. As per a 2017 publication in Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, the birth prevalence ranged from 15.9 to 19.5 per 100,000 live births and the point prevalence was more in European countries to about 11 compared to about 5 in North America Region. In past two years, Duchenne UK, a highly focused charity to fund and accelerate treatments and a cure for DMD has emerged out major supporter for the DMD treatment, where seven major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Roche, Sarepta, Solid Biosciences, Summit Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and Wave Life Sciences are sponsoring project HERCULES, to improve focus on medicines for DMD treatment. Thus, over the forecast period, increasing prevalence of DMD is one of the major drivers for the growth of Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market.

Another vital driving factor for the DMD market is increasing investments in R&D to generate novel drug therapies and increasing awareness campaigns.

Lack of Standardization to measure Clinical Efficacy Slows the Growth of DMD Treatment Market

The current standard of care for DMD are corticosteroids. However, this market lacks standardization for measuring clinical efficacy across all stages of DMD. Most studies for DMD use the primary clinical endpoint as the change in the six-minute walk test (6MWT), which includes ambulant patients but not the children below the age of five and non-ambulatory patients. In recent years, the US FDA has rejected a drug for DMD due to lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness to manage controlled clinical trials. Several clinical based pharmaceutical companies have suffered the delay to lack of standardization and delay in the approval process. In addition, the stringent regulatory framework with high product cost is also a major barrier for the growth of DMD treatment market.

Europe is Expected to be the Major Region for the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

Europe is expected to be the major market for the DMD treatment market, followed by the US, over the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the higher market share is the higher prevalence of genetic disease across EU, better healthcare infrastructure, care standards, research strategies, clinical research and trials. In the past five years, there have been major approvals of drugs in the European with first being approved in 2014. UK, France, and Italy are some of the major countries in this region for a large number of neuromuscular diseases related trials being conducted where pharmaceutical companies have collaborated with several research institutes. The early approval of drugs, diversified patient pool, and medical tourism are some of the primary factors driving the revenue share in Europe region.

Key Developments in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

• Jun 2018: Solid Biosciences Inc announced that US FDA lifted the clinical hold on IGNITE DMD, to resume phase I/II clinical trials

Feb 2017: The US Food and Drug Administration approved Emflaza (deflazacort) tablets and oral suspension, marketed by Marathon Pharmaceuticals

Major Players: BIOMARIN, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, FIBROGEN INC, NOBELPHARMA CO., LTD, NS PHARMA,INC, PFIZER, INC, PTC THERAPEUTICS, SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, and SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, among others

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe, Poland, Russia, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Rest of Central Europe, India, China, Australia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13104478

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13104478

8. Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Hydrocyclone Separators Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

Electric Rebar Cutters Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Glycol Dehydrator Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Bean Bags Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

Global Discrete Diode Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Small Angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS) Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Global Industrial Wire Brushes Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Global Prothioconazole Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Oil Absorbent Pads Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Global Soil Mixers Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development