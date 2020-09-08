Global Excavators Market Size and Detailed Analysis Focusing On Key Players | Fortune Business Insights

The global excavators market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Excavators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Mini/Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Excavator), By End-use Industry (Construction, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other excavators market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The rising demand for excavators across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors has created growth opportunities for the global market. Excavators are used widely in various sectors such as oil and gas, road construction, and mining. The rising demand for excavators, resulting from their applications across diverse domains will aid the growth of the global excavator market in the coming years.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global excavator market are:

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Liebherr Group

CNH Industrial N.V

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

Terex Corporation

“Volvo Successfully Overcomes ‘Heavy Battery’ Barrier in Excavators; Global Market to Benefit from Latest Upgrade”

The global excavator has been blessed with several product innovations. Despite growing advancements, end-users were not fully satisfied with the heavy battery that was accommodated in the excavator system. As it is impossible to eliminate the use of a battery, Volvo came up with a new concept wherein it turned the disadvantage of the heavy battery into an advantage. Volvo brought about several upgrades in the design of its latest excavator, thereby inculcating an optimum use of the heavy battery. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the newest concepts introduced by leading companies such as Volvo will enable the growth of the global excavator market.

Besides product innovations and launches, the report encompasses several other aspects that have a positive impact on the global market. A few of these aspects include company mergers, increasing investment, and technologically efficient devices. Additionally, the report focuses on the segmentation of the market based on factors such as product type, application, and regional demographics.

Regional Analysis for Excavators Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Excavators Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Excavators Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Excavators Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

