Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Overview

The gastrointestinal therapeutics market is expected to register a growth rate of about 5.8% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The gastrointestinal (GI) complaints are common among infants, children, and adults, which results from the reflux of stomach contents into the esophagus. The therapeutic management of gastrointestinal diseases and symptoms is majorly through pharmaceutical interventions, whose market is driven by lifestyle changes leading to GI diseases and increasing R&D investments in biologics and biosimilars. As per the geographical analysis, Asia-Pacific has several emerging countries with increasing privatization which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for global companies in this market, over the forecast period.

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market is Primarily Driven by Rapid Lifestyle Changes

For a large number of gastrointestinal disorders as well as related cancer lesions, the lifestyle changes and choices play a major role. In Asia, as per a 2015 study reported in Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the cancers related to GI system are most common in Asia Pacific region, particularly due to high alcohol and tobacco use among all age groups. In developed markets as well, a significantly large population is highly troubled with the GI diseases such as in the US, morbid obesity and lifestyle factors high affects a large population of the country. In Europe, United European Gastroenterology (UEG) recently welcomed an MEP Digestive Health Group in the European Parliament, their third annual digestive health month campaign to raise awareness regarding a range of chronic digestive diseases across Europe. Thus, over the forecast period, the lifestyle changes would be a significant factor to drive the gastrointestinal therapeutics market, globally.

Other driving factors include rising surgical treatments and hospitalizations due to GI diseases and increasing R&D investments by biopharmaceutical companies in developing biologics and biosimilars.

Increasing Socio-Economic Burden Associated with GI diseases Hinders the Growth of Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market

The increasing acute GI diseases impose a great a burden socially and economically in low and middle-income countries. The distribution of gastrointestinal symptoms varies across social class and affects largely the population of low and middle-income countries. For example, the peptic ulcer disease is associated with low socioeconomic status. There are several studies reported across low and middle incomes countries where the low social class in the society has been linked to excess mortality from gastrointestinal diseases. Other factors such as physiological, behavioral, psychosocial, and socio-environmental risk factors, also restrict the populations from reporting the diseases early which reflects low awareness as well as an economic burden, restring the growth of the gastrointestinal therapeutics market.

Rising Economic Growth and Privatization in Medical Industry of Asia-Pacific Region Attracts High Growth Possibilities for Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market

The Asian countries have shown the similar trend of growth in recent years as compared to western developed markets particularly owing to increasing economic growth along with privatization, competitive site experience, technological expertise, infrastructure, and scale to manage large-scale clinical trials across India, China, Japan, South Korea and others. The stomach related diseases have shown similar growth characteristics (incidence and prevalence) to western countries and thus the data of clinical trials are routinely accepted as part of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulatory authorities. The unmet medical need and potential market opportunity have accelerated the partnerships with Asian pharmaceutical companies for development and commercial potential in the growth of the pharmaceutical business.

Key Developments in the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market

• Jul 2018: HiFiBiO Therapeutics collaborated with Takeda, in a multi-target agreement for the discovery of breakthrough antibody therapies to potentially treat variety of gastrointestinal diseases, cancers and other disorders.

• Jul 2018: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc was granted patent by the Japan Patent Office for the treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) and its impact on the gastrointestinal tract.

Major Players: ABBOTT, ALLERGAN PLC, ASTELLAS PHARMA INC, ASTRAZENECA, BAYER AG, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC (JOHNSON & JOHNSON), PFIZER INC, SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED, among others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

