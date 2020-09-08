Global HIV-AIDS Testing to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2020

HIV-AIDS is a chronic disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV virus damages human immune system, which results weakness of immune system and loss ability to fight with organism that causes disease. HIV-AIDS most often spread through unprotected sex with HIV infected person. In addition, HIV-AIDS can also be spread from infected mother to child during pregnancy, infected blood and sharing needles with someone who has HIV-AIDS. Some of the symptoms of HIV include slight fever, swollen glands, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. HIV-AIDS has no cure but there are treatments which help to reduce AIDS deaths. HIV-AIDS can be treated by nucleoside/ nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, integrase inhibitor, HIV-1 protease inhibitor, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, pharmacokinetic enhancer and entry inhibitor. Some of the drugs for HIV -AIDS treatment include atripla, epzicom, prezista, truvada, kaletra, isentress, reyataz and viread. HIV testing and diagnostics include early detection, treatment swatching, On the basis of diagnosis HIV-AIDS market can be classified into HIV antibody assay, western blot, antigen-antibody immunoassay, HIV home-testing kit, rapid HIV antibody test, polymerase chain reaction test and HIV p24 antigen test.

Europe, followed by North America, has the largest market for HIV-AIDS testing due to affordability and accessibility of expensive tests for HIV-AIDS and innovations in drug therapies in this region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the HIV-AIDS testing market in next few years due to increasing number of HIV-AIDS population and increasing research activities for developing HIV drugs and vaccines in the region.

Increasing number of HIV patients, technological advancement in HIV-AIDS diagnosis, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, rise in research activities for developing HIV vaccines and lack of awareness about the modes of transmission of the virus are expected to drive the market for HIV-AIDS testing. In addition, increasing awareness about HIV aids treatment options available in the market and cost effective drug therapies for HIV is expected to drive the HIV-AIDS testing market. However, rapid replacement of HIV-AIDS drugs and therapies by new drugs and therapies and patient protection losses are some of the factors restraining the growth for global HIV-AIDS testing market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to lead the growth in HIV-AIDS testing market in Asia. In addition, rise in awareness about HIV-AIDS treatment and innovations in technologies related to HIV-AIDS testing are expected to offer new opportunity to global HIV-AIDS testing market. Companies involved in new product launch is one the recent trends have been observed in global HIV-AIDS testing market. Some of the major companies operating in the global HIV AIDS market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Inc. and Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

