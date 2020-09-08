Global Image Recognition in Retail Market: Technological Innovations in 2020|, IBM, AWS, Google, Microsoft

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering the increasing demand of global market, QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Image Recognition in Retail market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Image Recognition in Retail market include:

, IBM, AWS, Google, Microsoft, Trax, Intelligence Retail, VistBasic, Snap2Insight, Intel, NVidia Corporation, NEC, DEDI LLC

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Image Recognition in Retail market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Segment By Type:

On-Premises

Cloud Based Image Recognition in Retail

Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Segment By Application:

Security and Surveillance

Vision Analytics

Marketing and Advertising

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Image Recognition in Retail market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Image Recognition in Retail market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Image Recognition in Retail industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Image Recognition in Retail market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Image Recognition in Retail market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Image Recognition in Retail market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 On-Premises

1.2.3 Cloud Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Security and Surveillance

1.3.3 Vision Analytics

1.3.4 Marketing and Advertising

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Image Recognition in Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Image Recognition in Retail Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Image Recognition in Retail Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Image Recognition in Retail Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Image Recognition in Retail Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Image Recognition in Retail Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Image Recognition in Retail Revenue

3.4 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Image Recognition in Retail Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Image Recognition in Retail Area Served

3.6 Key Players Image Recognition in Retail Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Image Recognition in Retail Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Image Recognition in Retail Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Image Recognition in Retail Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Image Recognition in Retail Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Image Recognition in Retail Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Image Recognition in Retail Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Image Recognition in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Image Recognition in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Image Recognition in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Image Recognition in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Image Recognition in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Image Recognition in Retail Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 AWS

11.2.1 AWS Company Details

11.2.2 AWS Business Overview

11.2.3 AWS Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.2.4 AWS Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 AWS Recent Development

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Google Company Details

11.3.2 Google Business Overview

11.3.3 Google Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.3.4 Google Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Google Recent Development

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.4.3 Microsoft Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.5 Trax

11.5.1 Trax Company Details

11.5.2 Trax Business Overview

11.5.3 Trax Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.5.4 Trax Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Trax Recent Development

11.6 Intelligence Retail

11.6.1 Intelligence Retail Company Details

11.6.2 Intelligence Retail Business Overview

11.6.3 Intelligence Retail Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.6.4 Intelligence Retail Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Intelligence Retail Recent Development

11.7 VistBasic

11.7.1 VistBasic Company Details

11.7.2 VistBasic Business Overview

11.7.3 VistBasic Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.7.4 VistBasic Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 VistBasic Recent Development

11.8 Snap2Insight

11.8.1 Snap2Insight Company Details

11.8.2 Snap2Insight Business Overview

11.8.3 Snap2Insight Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.8.4 Snap2Insight Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Snap2Insight Recent Development

11.9 Intel

11.9.1 Intel Company Details

11.9.2 Intel Business Overview

11.9.3 Intel Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.9.4 Intel Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Intel Recent Development

11.10 NVidia Corporation

11.10.1 NVidia Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 NVidia Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 NVidia Corporation Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

11.10.4 NVidia Corporation Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 NVidia Corporation Recent Development

11.11 NEC

10.11.1 NEC Company Details

10.11.2 NEC Business Overview

10.11.3 NEC Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

10.11.4 NEC Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 NEC Recent Development

11.12 DEDI LLC

10.12.1 DEDI LLC Company Details

10.12.2 DEDI LLC Business Overview

10.12.3 DEDI LLC Image Recognition in Retail Introduction

10.12.4 DEDI LLC Revenue in Image Recognition in Retail Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 DEDI LLC Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

