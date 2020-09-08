Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13102950

The in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) packaging market was valued at USD 6.34 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 8.18 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report discusses the details of the various types of IVD packaging. The regions considered in this report are North America, Europe, and others. The study also emphasizes the increasing use of point-of-care tests and the way it affects the market.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing percentage of aging population and people affected by chronic diseases. The recent advancements in packaging solutions have led to increased quality and performance of packaging materials at economical costs. In addition to point-of-care testing, the growing practice of self-testing by the public is another relevant factor contributing to the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics packaging market. Increasing private investments and venture-funding towards the development of innovative products, in addition to growing government support to increase the adoption of point-of-contact medical devices, are providing an unprecedented boost to the global market.

The emphasis of IVD packaging is growing in the healthcare sector owing to the demand for faster diagnosis and increased volume obtained by automation devices. This has resulted in the increased usage of IVD devices in hospitals.

Increasing Number of Point-of-care Tests To Drive The Market

The market is aided by the change in government regulations regarding the usage of point-of-care testing and molecular diagnostics. For instance, these changes have led to increases in the manufacture and development of IVD devices in Europe. It was estimated that there are more than 40,000 different IVD products in the European market. Moreover, both clinical laboratories and manufacturers are increasingly relying on smaller companies with specialized niche technology to increase their market share. This trend is being driven by the growing investment in molecular point-of-care testing (POCT). Also, an increase in the usage of self-testing devices such as self-monitoring of blood glucose devices is also providing a boost to the IVD packaging market.

Growing Demand for Tubes to Drive the Market

By 2025, collection tubes are expected to have the largest share due to their adaptability to virtually all types of IVD procedures as well as due to the evolving user-preference for higher value-added IVDs with enhanced seals and premium additives. Moreover, the flexibility that the tube can be produced using various materials, such as glass and plastic, is further expected to augment the growth. The segment is also propelled by the increasing availability of point-of-care test kits, which majorly comprises of blood tests. Moreover, as hospital diagnostics are replaced by point-of-care tests and professional molecular diagnostic procedures, the demand for these tubes is expected to increase.

Rising Demand from Europe to Drive the Market

The differences in total healthcare expenditure, both in relative terms to GDP and absolute amounts, demonstrate the wide variation in access to healthcare across the countries in Europe. Also, four EU countries are in the five highest per capita health spenders in the world. It was estimated that 92% of IVD devices available globally are manufactured and developed in Europe. Germany, the largest market for IVD packaging in Europe, is expected to register a growth in the IVD packaging market owing to the significant rise in laboratory diagnostics and rapid test markets.

A significant amount of this growth is driven by the increase in general patient requests, fueled by rising chronic diseases, chronic diseases account for 50% of all pathology services. Moreover, the sudden shift toward personalized medical devices is expected to create a demand for IVD devices. The innovations in IVD devices are likely to accelerate the demand for IVD packaging in Germany during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• October 2017: Merck announced Amicon Ultra-4 and -15 Centrifugal Filter Units – 10,000 NMWL for IVD use. These centrifugal filter units designed for in-vitro diagnostic are intended to use for concentrating serum, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, and other body fluids before analysis.

The Major Players include – Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Corning Incorporated, Greiner Holding AG, Narang Medical Ltd., Amcor Limited, GBF, Inc., Duran Group GmbH, Wheaton Industries, WS Packaging Group, and Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13102950

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13102950

8. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Sand-Manure Separators Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

Carbide Saw Blades Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

Portable Rebar Cutters Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

Global PP Reusable Shopping Bag Market boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2026

Global Cathode-Ray Tube Display Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2026

Diagnostic Ultrasound Scanner Market 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2024

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Global Nasal Airway Tubes Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2025; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Dairy Testing Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Polyquaternium-6 Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report