Global Industrial Packaging Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

The global industrial packaging market was valued at USD 57.46 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 71.98 billion by the end of 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to type of packaging used in industrial packaging, such as intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), sacks, drums, and pails, among others, and end-user vertical such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, chemicals, oil & lubricants, construction, retail, pharmaceutical, and personal care, among others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Packaging materials are required to contain and preserve materials, enable safe transportation, and serve as a means of informing end customers of the material characteristics its contents. The supply chain for industrial packaging comprises raw material suppliers, transport providers, end-product manufacturers, packaging waste contractors, and recycling service providers.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Demand in Industrial Packaging

Asia-Pacific has been projected to be the largest market for industrial packaging solutions as of 2015, closely followed by Europe and North America. The industrial packaging sector remains susceptible to socio-economic changes. Demand remains strongly dependent on major end-user applications such as chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and construction sectors.

Asia-Pacific is expected to retain its leading position over and beyond the reporting period, aided by strong growth in construction, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages sector, while Europe and North America are expected to record marginally similar market shares. Latin America and Middle East are likely to emerge as viable markets, however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest growth rate over the reporting period.

Emergence of Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging Materials to Drive Growth of Industrial Packaging Market

Environmental concerns over safe disposal and recycling of packaging materials have led to the introduction of new policies and regulations, mandating companies to recover their packaging materials. Initially, consumer packaging materials were targeted, owing to the scale of packaging wastes generated. However, government and packaging organizations have started addressing the environmental effects involved in the use of industrial packaging. A steady rise in the demand for food & beverages and pharmaceuticals has contributed to a drastic increase in the use of industrial packaging materials. However, the environmental impact of disposed waste materials has become a grave concern. A recent study on using reconditioned industrial packaging materials has revealed that savings to the tune of millions of pounds of greenhouse gases can be accrued. These savings can be realized both for single and multi-trip solutions. For example, the use of recycled materials packaging can reduce greenhouse emissions by anywhere between 26-50%, depending on the material used.

Key Developments in the Market

• November 2017 – Constantia Flexibles introduced an interactive packaging solution for the food and pharmaceutical industries.

• August 2017 – Sealed Air Corporation introduced OptiDure™ packaging technology, which combines two critical features- high abuse resistance and abrasion protection. This will impact the fresh red meat as well as smoked and processed meats segments.

• April 2017 – Orora Visual launched specialized horticultural packaging division to reduce shipping time and significantly improve speed to market.

The Major Players include – SEALED AIR CORPORATION, CONSTANTIN FLEXIBLES, GREIF, INC., MONDI PLC, among others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13102972

