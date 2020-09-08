Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2020: Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Top Players Forecast Till 2027

The global industrial sewing machines market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Flat-Bed Sewing Machine, Cylinder-Bed Sewing Machine, Post-Bed Sewing Machines, Long-Arm Sewing Machine, Others), By Operation (Manual Sewing Machine, Automatic Sewing Machine, Computer Controlled Sewing Machine), By Application (Apparel and Non-Apparel), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other industrial sewing machines market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

In automobiles, textiles are widely utilized for vehicle interiors such as for making nylon tire cords, automotive carpets, and seatbelt webbings, among others. Recent advancements in textiles such as Mobiltech technical textiles which cater to the aerospace and automotive industries have emerged as one of the leading industrial sewing machines market trends. Moreover, the growing production of electric vehicles, as per the International Energy Agency’s projections, will further boost the demand for these machines and may even encourage manufacturers to develop sustainable solutions in textile manufacturing. Similarly, the global construction industry is progressing at a furious pace, fueling the demand for roofing materials, canopies, and scaffolding nets and brightening the prospects of the market.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report Include:

Bernina International AG

Husqvarna AB

JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Singer Sewing Company

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Shang Gong Group Co., Ltd.

Janome America, Inc.

PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH

PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO. Ltd.

JUKI Corporation

Market Drivers:

Launch of Intelligent Manufacturing Systems to Aid Market Growth

The industrial sewing machines market growth is set to get stimulated by the increasing adoption of intelligent technologies in the manufacturing of sewing machines. For instance, China-based Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. announced an investment of 100 million yuan in October 2019 to build and launch the textile industry’s first-of-its-kind fully-automated casing production line. Powered by smart technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data, Jack’s new system aims to enhance efficiency and improving accuracy in production. The integration of modern technologies with traditional occupations in such a manner is, therefore, paving the way for exciting innovation opportunities for sewing machines market players.

Regional Analysis for Industrial Sewing Machines Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Industrial Sewing Machines Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Industrial Sewing Machines Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

