Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

The liquid packaging cartons market was worth USD 9.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.02 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to liquid type including milk, water, juices, energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of liquid packaging cartons with respect to the diverse applications and the future prospect of the same.

The liquid packaging cartons are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, liquid packaging cartons have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the liquid packaging cartons market growth over the projected period.

Rising Preference towards Packaged Drinks

The rising demand for convenience packaging owing to a growing population and the increase in the number of working people is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the packaging lists all the ingredients and nutritional information which adds value to the product, thereby, propelling the demand for liquid packaging. In addition, the packaging cartons help in promoting the beverage over social media along with brand awareness which is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Consumers are actively looking for healthy and readily available food options which are expected to propel the utilization of packaging cartons thereby fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Alcoholic Beverages to Exhibit the Highest Growth

The consumption of alcohol is increasing due to which the packaging required for this is expected to gain pace. The increasing need for recyclable packaging coupled with superior benefit offered by carton packaging is projected to propel the market growth in alcohol packaging. Furthermore, this is a type of attractive packaging luring consumers to purchase with the integration of innovative ideas which is projected to fuel the alcoholic beverage packaging carton over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Show the Highest Growth Rate

There is a noteworthy growth in food & beverage industry in Asia-Pacific owing to the rising demand for healthy and packaged water. Additionally, soft drinks have witnessed a high growth rate in terms of consumption which is likely to boost the liquid packaging cartons market growth over the next six years. Moreover, hot drinks, including tea and coffee, have taken a rise in the growth which is expected to fuel the beverage packaging, thereby, propelling the market.

Recent Developments

• December 2017 – Malta Dairy Products Ltd. revamped their brand Benna in order to provide fresh milk in 500 ml and 1 l cartons. This is expected to increase hygiene and enhance convenience to the consumers.

• December 2017 – New Covent Garden Soup Company unveiled diverse product range including Pure-Pak diamond carton which is projected to ascend the product portfolio of the company thereby rising influx of revenue.

The major pleyers include – ELOPAK, EVERGREEN PACKAGING LLC., BOBST, THE SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC, SIMEC GROUP LIMITED, AND TETRA LAVAL, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

