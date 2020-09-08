Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Clothing market.

The global medical clothing market size was USD 63.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Medical clothes help in keeping medical professionals safe from contaminants and bodily fluids that they handle every day as their occupation demands. A number of medical and health hazards are a part of the work of medical professionals such as nurses, doctors, medical staff, and more. To protect oneself from these hazards, one has to wear medical apparel that avoids any damage or adverse effects on their health. The types of protective medical clothes that is used in the hospital and medical facilities include surgical gowns, scrubs, drapes, protective facemasks, aprons, boots, coverall, eye gear and caps.

COVID-19 has recently created multiple opportunities in the medical clothing market. Growing importance of safety and hygiene has spurred the market growth across the globe. Growing concern about the patients protection is also expected to boost the growth of the surgical apparel market during the forecast period. For example, China is now producing 116 million masks a day, 12 times its supply prior to the outbreak. Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is flying protective face masks to Europe and the United States. In addition, the Chinese government has offered to export protective equipment to Italy and the other countries. Moreover, growing investment by the hospitals to offer better medical clothing is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing competition among manufacturers, increasing awareness about the advantages of medical clothing, growing number of surgeries, and rising cases of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing number of surgeries and the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections are propelling the growth of this market. However, government regulations on the quality of the products may hinder the global medical clothing market growth over the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Potential for Pandemic Outbreaks (Covid-19, SARS, Avian Influenza, Swine Flu etc.) to Propel Market Growth

Most of the people are aware of the nuclear power but not epidemics and pandemic outbreaks. This low awareness among people led Covid-19 to spread like a wildfire, broader than SARS in 2003. Most of the RNA viruses such as swine flu, bird flu, and coronavirus, have the potential to adapt and change the host system and may infect more complexed biological systems such as humans. Currently, the majority of research and development activities are focused on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Working on such infectious strains of viruses requires special set of skills and highly protective medical clothing. Increase in the awareness about pandemic outbreaks, escalating research activities, and the use of protective clothing in research activities are propelling the market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increase in the Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

Zoonotic diseases or infections (Zoonoses) are disorders that are naturally transmitted from animals to humans (or vice versa). These diseases are transmitted either by the consumption of contaminated food and water, acquaintance to the pathogen during preparation, or by direct contact with the infected animals or humans. Zoonotic diseases have a significant effect on public health globally, showing a higher incidence rate in the developing countries due to a lack of control strategies, as well as the lack of education in the communities. According to the Centers for diseases control and Prevention (CDC), about 75% of the emerging infectious disease in humans originates from animals. In January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the outbreak of COVID-19 was caused by coronavirus. This virus is suspected to have been originated from bats or snakes. Moreover, WHO declared COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the demand for medical clothing.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Strict Regulatory Policies to Hinder the Demand for Many Types of Medical Clothing

Several medical clothing-like gowns are categorized and considered under medical devices and are subjected to FDA approval. According to the risk involved, they are generally made to meet the levels of protection from minimal risk to high risk. There are many stringent regulations involved in the approval of medical clothes such as pathogen resistance, tensile strength, tear resistant, and barrier level. These strict policies and approval add extra cost to the product manufacturing process that may obstruct the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Growing Awareness about Spread of Infection is Likely to Augment Surgical Drapes and Gowns/Scrubs Segment Growth

Based on type, this market is segmented into surgical drapes and gowns, gloves, facial protection, sterilization wraps, protective apparel, and others. The surgical drapes and gowns segment dominated the global market in terms of value and market share in 2019. Surgical gowns/scrubs and drapes decrease the transmission of skin flora from the health care staff and help to shield the staff against blood-borne pathogens of the patient. Therefore, the right surgical wear is vital and forms an important part of any healthcare procedure. Moreover, the demand for surgical drapes is growing due to increasing awareness about the spread of infections, uprising patient pool, rising hygiene awareness, and technological innovation. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diseases is driving the demand for more technologically efficient products.

On the other hand, medical gloves segment is expected to see a balanced rise in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of acute and chronic diseases, growing concerns about safety and hygiene, stringent regulations about the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), and increase in the number of hospitals in developing countries.

By Application Analysis

Growing Surgical Procedures at Hospitals to Facilitate the Segment Growth

By application, the medical clothing market is classified into hospitals, outpatient facilities, physician offices, and others. In 2019, the hospitals segment held the leading position in the market. The dominance is attributed to factors such as growing demand for surgical procedures by the patient population at hospitals.

On the other hand, the outpatient facilities segment is anticipated to showcase a faster growth during the forecast period owing to the growing number of surgeries that spread infections. It will result in significant market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the physicians offices and other segment which include ambulatory surgical centers will show substantial growth over the forecast time period. Currently in the U.S., there are more than 9,000 ambulatory surgical centers, which are estimated to increase in the future.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The medical clothing market size in North America stood at USD 25.5 billion in 2019. On the geographical front, the global market was dominated by North America in 2019 in terms of market share and market value. The primary factors responsible for the leading position are the developed hospital infrastructure, growing incidence of several acute and chronic diseases, and presence of major players involved in medical clothing manufacturing.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a faster growth having the highest CAGR owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and uprising awareness about the safety and hygiene among people in the region. Furthermore, the increasing focus of manufacturing of medical clothing by prominent players on the Asian market for medical clothing, is an added factor compelling its growth. However, emerging countries such as India and China are providing huge growth opportunities to the medical clothing manufacturers.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Advent of Several Medical Clothing Players has led to a Fragmented Market

Some of the protruding companies operating in the global medical clothing market have resorted to strategies such as product differentiation, aggressive pricing, and product upgrades to gain competitive strength. Besides these, several companies are creating distribution partnerships aimed at reaching wider audiences, thereby expanding their regional and global footprint. The market is growing towards the high value-added products in medical uses. Moreover, the technological advancement in the field of healthcare is considerable for the rising number of surgeries which, in turn, also increases the use of surgical clothing. Growing concern about the patients protection is also expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Besides, due to the exponential increase in the number of infections worldwide, stocks of protective equipment which includes medical clothing are rapidly dropping. This is aggravated by the supply bottlenecks and failures. Several textile and clothing manufacturers such as Eterna Mode Holding GmbH, Zara, RÃ¶sch Fashion GmbH & Co. KG, the Trigema Inh. W. Grupp e.K., and others are currently converting and manufacturing protective masks and protective medical clothing in their own production facilities. In many cases, these are not filtering face piece (FFP) masks that safeguard against viruses, but masks that can considerably reduce the risk of infection and are a good measure for caregivers, private individuals, and companies.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc.Â (U.S)

Barco Uniforms (U.S)

Superior Uniform Groups (U.S)

Semperit AG HoldingÂ (Austria)

Ansell Healthcare LLCÂ (Australia)

3M company (U.S)

Medline Industries (U.S)

Mo?lnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Other prominent players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2020 â€“ Cardinal Health announced that it is voluntarily recalling 9.1 million surgical gowns produced by an unnamed contract manufacturer after discovering quality issues with the product. Several of these gowns were also not registered with the FDA and were not qualified by Cardinal Health.

The recall includes 7.7 million gowns that were distributed to 2,807 facilities, while 1.4 million were produced but not distributed. To help allay concerns over supply shortages due to the recall, Cardinal Health increased its production of similar products as its employees work to seek alternatives. The company also stated that it is offering AAMI Level 4 gowns to help with the shortage during Covid-19 pandemic.

November 2018 â€“ Superior Uniform Group, Inc. announced its acquisition of CID Resources Inc., a Texas company that is one of the largest providers of medical scrubs in the country. For this acquisition, Superior paid USD 84.4 million in cash for CID and issued nearly 151,000 shares of the companys stock. With the help of this acquisition, CID gave Superior Uniform Group, Inc. ownership of the fastest-growing medical uniform providers and entry into a segment of the uniform market.

REPORT COVERAGE

The global medical clothing market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading key players, product types, and leading applications of the types. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years. It further highlights some of the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader to gain in-depth knowledge about the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns

Medical Gloves

Facial Protection

Sterilization Wraps

Protective Apparel

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Outpatient Facilities

Physicians Offices

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

