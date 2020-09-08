Global Medicated Confectionery Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Medicated Confectionery” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Medicated Confectionery industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Medicated Confectionery Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global medicated confectionery market is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2023 witnessing a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The global medicated confectionery sale has surpassed 350 million Kg in 2016. The global Medicated Confectionery market is expected to maintain a volume CAGR of 1.8%, during the forecast period.

The scope of the market includes sugar confectionery containing herbs and/or plants extracts, cough drops, lozenges, and all other sugar confectionery products that make health claims e.g. Halls. Asia-Pacific is the most significant market holding a market share of % in 2017 mainly driven by India and China. China is the fastest growing Medicated Confectionery market witnessing a volume CAGR of 2.6%, during the forecast period. Expanding retail distribution, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, remains the key driver for emerging markets.

Rising Hay Fever and Allergen

Growing adoption of western lifestyle is giving rise to allergic rhinitis in developing countries. The cases of hay fever, asthma and allergen are more prominent in developing region as compared to developed countries. Seasonal allergic rhinitis – hay fever is responsible for 4 million sick globally and sick’s about 40-60 million Americans yearly. Medicated confectionery containing active ingredients, such as antacids, vitamins, and herbal extracts are used to prevent such cases thus driving sales. Herbs, such as guarana, ginsengs imparts energy while extracts, such as green tea, superfruits provide antioxidants that boosts immune. The demand for antioxidants is growing owing to its health benefits in herbal confectionery market. Acerola and ginseng are the most consumed active ingredients used in the product, which is followed by green tea extracts. Herbal confectionery is gaining attraction due to natural and organic nature and its health claim. Medicated confectionery infused with herbs are continue to grow at a faster pace. However, vitamin fortified confectionery sale is expected to dominate in future as well, owing to cheap price and bulk volume demand.

Asia-Pacific Driving Sales

China dominates the medicated confectionery market in Asia-Pacific, which is followed by Japan. Asia-Pacific medicated confectionery market size around 101.2 million Kg in 2017, which is growing at a faster rate. Increased demand for herbal infused products due to its health benefit is driving the market. Medicated confectionery has high demand mainly during winters due to increased influence of cold and cough. Despite of the economic slowdown on consumer goods in China, medicated confectionery has performed well.

Key Developments

• September 2017 – Baker Perkins, which supplies confectionery equipment to confectionery companies developed new technology for functional and medicated confectionery sector in the form of ServoForm Mini. It has easier and palatable methods to develop gummy, jellies, lollipop, and hard candies format for vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Companies can increase their production capacity with this machine from 200 to 2000 Kg per hour without changing process.

• April 2017 – Mondelēz International, popular medicated confectionery brand Halls launched Halls XS Honey Lemon, a new flavor to reinforce its Halls XS variant’s presence in Singapore

The global medicated confectionery market is competitive with large number of domestic and multinational player competing for market share. Acquisition and product innovation claiming sugar-free is the main strategy adopted by players.

Major Players include – NESTLÉ S.A, MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, INC., PROCTER & GAMBLE CO., PERFETTI VAN MELLE, RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC, RICOLA LTD., amongst others.

Major Regions: – United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

