Global Modular Construction Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global modular construction market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Modular Construction Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction, Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Education & Institutions, Hospitality, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other modular construction market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Katerra

Guerdon Modular Buildings

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG

Laing O’Rourke

Algeco

ATCO

Lendlease Corporation

Red Sea International Company

Skanska AB

VINCI Construction Grands Projects

Bouygues Construction

“WillScot Corporation Acquires Modular Space Holdings to Increase Market Reach”

In June 2018, WillScot Corporation, a provider of modular classrooms, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and other temporary workspaces, announced that it has acquired Modular Space Holdings, Inc., a manufacturer of temporary and permanent modular buildings. The total cost of the acquisition was approximately USD 1.2 Billion. The company also received a ‘no action’ letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau. The acquisition will aid WillScot in expanding its reach and develop a robust partner for its vendors and clients. The financing of the entire deal was done through a mixture of borrowings and recent debt and equity offerings under its credit facility. WillScot upsized and amended its revolving credit facility to USD 1.425 Billion.

Regional Analysis for Modular Construction Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Modular Construction Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Modular Construction Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Modular Construction Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

