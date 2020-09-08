Global Nanoemulsion Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Nanoemulsion” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Nanoemulsion Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Nanoemulsion Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Nanoemulsion industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Nanoemulsion Market Overview

The nanoemulsion market is expected to register a growth rate of about 8.8% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. With the unique properties such as small droplet size, the nanoemulsions make an attractive option for applications in the pharmaceuticals industry. It significantly improves the bioavailability of hydrophobic drugs, where its market is primarily driven by its stability and chemical properties, increasing adoption of targeted therapies and minimally invasive procedures. As per the geographical analysis, this market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the higher growth rate compared to other region, particularly owing to the presence of multiple Japan and Taiwan companies accompanied by several small biotech companies having the ability to scale-up the manufacturing capacity attracts the global players to invest in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nanoemulsion Market is driven by the Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases and Vaccines Development

Vaccines are believed to play a significant role in the treatment of several chronic diseases, which have become more prevalent in recent decades. There is an increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies being attracted towards the use of nanoemulsion formulation to use for vaccines development. The last one decade has shown several promises with successful results of nanoemulsion being used as adjuvants for vaccines and treat chronic infections and cancer diseases through targeted therapies. As per a 2017 article publication in P&T Community, several nano-drugs have been developed which has improved the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies by multiple times. The nanoemulsion has helped to manage the dose-limiting toxicities associated with the conventional chemotherapeutic agents. With the continuous demand for new and improved vaccines, nanoemulsion applications are expected to rise globally and drive this market.

Other factors driving this market are high stability and better chemical properties for efficient drug delivery and increasing adoption of targeted therapeutics and image-guided therapies.

High Manufacturing Expenses with Technical Difficulties Hinders the Nanoemulsion Market

Although the nanoemulsion has a great advantage in the drug delivery system, sometimes the reduced size of droplets are responsible for the limited use of this nanoemulsion formulation. The manufacturing process for size reduction is expensive as it requires a special kind of instruments and process methods. For example, the arrangement of the homogenizer, microfludization, and ultrasonification are some of the internal processes for the nanoemulsion development, where a high amount of financial support is required. The cost issues are also associated with the scaling-up of the nanoemulsion production, search for non-toxic solvents in the formulation and enhancing the toxicity database for various excipients in the fabrication of nanoemulsions. In addition, the stringent regulatory process has large specific needs, due to high complexity at several phases of drug development, investors are reluctant to invest in this nanoemulsions. Thus, it is one of the major barriers for the growth of the nanoemulsion market.

Another limitation of this market include is less availability of surfactant and co-surfactant for nanoemulsion.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Provide Large Growth Opportunities for Nanoemulsion Market

The Asia Pacific countries have fast-growing emerging economies with high growth in the pharmaceutical sector. The countries such as Japan, China, India, and several South East Asian countries poses several small-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturers with improved R&D facilities. In addition, there are several universities across this region which funded via government for extensive research capabilities of nanoemulsion for drug delivery across various disease treatment. The diversified patient pool along-with and high demand for vaccines drive the demand for more companies to invest and collaborate with companies in this region, thereby increasing their distribution channel and is expected to provide Asia Pacific region with large growth opportunities in the nanoemulsion market.

Key Developments in the Market

• May 2018: Ascendia Pharmaceuticals collaborated with KC Pharmaceuticals to develop five over-the-counter (OTC) sterile ophthalmic drop medicines.

Major Players: ALLERGAN, ASCENDIA PHARMACEUTICALS, COVARIS, INC, FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS, LATITUDE PHARMACEUTICALS INC, and TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD, among others

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Germany, France, Russia, UK, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Rest of Western Europe, Turkey, Poland, Ukraine, Rest of Central Europe, India, China, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

8. Global Nanoemulsion Market, Segmented by Geography

